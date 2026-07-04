I'd Never Seen This Parks And Rec Blooper Of Chris Pratt Accidentally Destroying The Set

Parks and Recreation ended over 11 years ago, but the series is still being streamed for those with a Peacock subscription and is arguably one of the best sitcoms of all time. While the series never won an Emmy, you can’t deny the comedic timing is pretty on point, and I'm not just talking what we saw when the show aired. I actually just saw a blooper of Chris Pratt accidentally destroying the set, and given how repetitively I watched it, I wanted to share it, here.

I am a sucker for a good blooper reel because it just shows how much the cast and even the crew love their jobs and how much fun they often have on set. With a show like Parks and Rec, you know there’s bound to be great bloopers that make the comedy even better. Instagram user bloopersbehindthescenes shared a clip of Pratt, who starred as Andy Dwyer for Parks and Rec’s entire seven-season run, accidentally destroying some lights after throwing a briefcase. Take a look:

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He may have destroyed the lights, but I’m more impressed with Pratt’s aim. He perfectly hit the light switch and, as Rob Lowe put it, “shattered” it. Then there was the actor's funny impromptu song about how the props department was going to have trouble fixing it, as co-stars Lowe and Amy Poehler, and some of the crew continued laughing about the whole situation. In pure Chris Pratt fashion, he tried to get away from it all by jumping back over the desk, and in turn, knocked down a computer monitor, which really just ended the blooper on the absolutely perfect note.

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I cannot stop watching this video, and it’s honestly funnier each time. This does make me wonder just how much of the set Pratt eventually broke throughout the show’s run, because judging by the way the crew was laughing about what happened, here, it may not have been the first occurrence. To be fair, though, you can’t really fault Pratt for breaking the lights, because how was he supposed to know that he’d end up hitting the light switch so perfectly? It's such an over-the-top ill-timed thing to happen, and fits Andy Dwyer's personality on the show so exactly.

Seeing this blooper just makes me want to rewatch Parks and Rec. It’s one of many sitcoms perfect for the next long binge, and laughter is definitely just what I need this holiday weekend. This also makes me want to go back and scour the Internet for other bloopers from some of my favorite shows and movies, especially when they are just as hilarious, or even more hilarious, than the actual project. I'm on the hunt!