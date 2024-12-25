Someone Rounded Up Some Of The Best MCU Bloopers, And Merry Christmas Ya Filthy Marvel Fans

The holidays just got a whole lot merrier for Marvel fans. No, I’m not talking about an upcoming Marvel movie or the incredible way the upcoming Avengers Doomsday is allegedly bringing Peggy Carter back . What I’m talking about is far funnier. The MCU may be a well-oiled blockbuster machine but behind the scenes? It’s a comedy goldmine. Someone just rounded up some of the best Bloopers from the comic book flick juggernaut, and Merry Christmas, ya filthy Marvel Fans!

Fans can now revel in a reel of the best MCU bloopers that will leave you grinning like Loki. If you’ve seen the Marvel movies in order , you’ll appreciate the video–watch embedded below–as it’s packed with laugh-out-loud moments from our favorite Marvel stars. Honestly, it’s the holiday cheer we didn’t know we needed, thanks to Mr. Moist.

If there’s one thing the House of Ideas knows how to do—besides saving the world, making us cry, and blowing our minds with the ever-expanding multiverse —it’s delivering those laugh-out-loud moments that remind us even superheroes are human (well, mostly).

This reel serves up some of the funniest slip-ups and outtakes, bringing fans into the behind-the-scenes chaos of their favorite Marvel movies–which you can stream with a Disney+ subscription . From the men of Marvel (that should be a calendar, no?) going in for a kiss with their male costars to Mark Ruffalo hilariously running away from the sound of the Hulk. There are tons of standout moments:

Captain America’s “Assemble”…ish Chris Evans, ever the consummate professional as Captain America, tries to set up the iconic “Avengers, assemble” line, only to derail it completely. Instead of delivering the epic moment, he points at the camera and quips, “Huuuuh!?” before breaking into laughter. Scarlett Johansson, never one to miss a comedic opportunity, jumps behind him and declares, “Ascend!” while making a dramatic leap. Forget Endgame—this is the crossover moment we needed.

WandaVision’s Fly-ing Surprise Elizabeth Olsen looks horrified in a black-and-white sitcom scene from WandaVision—not because of any magical mishap, but because one of her co-stars accidentally swallows a fly mid-take. Olsen’s reaction is pure sitcom gold, and you can almost hear Wanda muttering, “This isn’t real…” as she tries to stay in character. Someone get this cast some bug spray!

Peter-Man Makes His Debut Jacob Batalon, aka Ned, maybe the guy in the chair, but even he isn’t immune to a good ol’ verbal flub. During a scene with Tom Holland, he accidentally calls him “Peter-Man” instead of Spider-Man, immediately bursting into laughter. He then jokingly asks, “Am I fired?” Pro tip: You can’t fire Ned—he’s too funny to lose.

Chris Pratt’s Warm-Up Routine Chris Pratt is no stranger to stealing the show, and his antics on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 prove it. Before shooting a scene, Pratt turns to his co-stars and warns, “Nobody pull a hammie!” before doing a ridiculously funny little shuffle. To top it off, he adds, “Warm your buttcheeks!” Is it any wonder the Guardians are the MCU’s most lovable misfits?

Black Panther vs. The Goat While filming a dramatic scene, Chadwick Boseman, ever the regal T’Challa, tries to deliver a serious line…only for a loud goat to interrupt him with an unceremonious “BAAAH!” The unexpected sound causes Danai Gurira (Okoye) to break character completely, laughing so hard that the entire scene falls apart. Even kings can’t escape the chaos of farm animals.



(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

If that video didn’t leave you laughing like Doctor Strange just hit you with a tickle spell, I don’t know what will. Here’s to the holidays, the MCU, and a blooper reel as entertaining as the blockbuster films. Don’t forget to check out our list of upcoming superhero movies to see what big-budget adventures are headed your way in the 2025 movie schedule .