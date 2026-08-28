Big Brother Fans Are Crashing Out Over The 1000th Episode Twist, And I Still Have So Many Questions

I said from the beginning that I was worried about what Big Brother had planned for its 1000th episode twist, and I take zero pleasure in being right. Not only were fans robbed of what would've been a huge blindside, but we won't even get to see the twist on the live feeds with our Paramount+ subscription or on Pluto TV.

Yes, Julie Chen Moonves announced a twist that the Houseguests were going back to the year 1000, in honor of the 1000th episode. This would place them in the Middle Ages, in which there would be no HOH, Veto, or Blockbuster, and one of them would be sent home before the next live eviction. Big Brother insists it's never been done before, but that, plus the live feeds being shut off for all of it, has people crashing out because it sounds exactly like an unpopular twist from last season.

(Image credit: CBS)

The 1000th Episode Twist Has Fans Spiraling

Julie Chen Moonves was cryptic, as always, about what the details of the Big Brother twist were, but two things were clear. Someone is going home without going through a traditional week of the game, and the live feeds will be down for the entirety of it. Fans on X reacted accordingly:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

What kind of twist is this?!?! Live Feeds are going to be down for 3 days?! No HOH, no veto, no blockbuster, okay sure that’s a FUN twist! But taking away feeds for a twist so yall can do whatever you want with it is SO anti-big brother?? #BB28 - @rebeccayel

Julie: “Even if you have seen all 1000 episodes of Big Brother, you have never seen a twist like this.”Well… the twist apparently has no HOH, no Veto, no Blockbuster, and someone is leaving the house. 🤣Sounds awfully familiar to the White Locust twist from last year… - @BBigBrotherBuzz

The super exciting new twist for the 1000th episode is to turn feeds off until Sunday. #bb28 - @ToomsBB_

Any twist that turns the feeds off for three days and forces us to miss an HoH Comp and a Veto Comp is not a good twist #BB28 - @BillyBiggs_

Massively disappointing twist. “We’re pausing the game for the week, but we’re still gonna send a houseguest home, and we’re also cutting off the live feeds.”What on Earth man 😂 #bb28 - @JakeAndBall

I had a few predictions for what this twist could be, but I never would've guessed Big Brother would be trying to revamp one of its most controversial twists from last year. It's hard to say if this is for sure what's happening, but this feels like the White Locust again, and with all the questions I have, I fear I might be right.

(Image credit: CBS)

How Does This Twist Work? And Why Does It Feel Like What Happened Last Season?

Julie noted that there will be no HOH, no veto and no eviction during this new twist, and said that one Houseguest will leave before the next live eviction. That said, she never mentioned how long the twist will last or when the next live eviction is. So, I'm questioning how exactly this will work. It's possible this could be a week-long thing, but considering the feeds are only down until Sunday night, I think the twist will end before then.

More On Big Brother Big Brother Legend Rachel Reilly Explains Why She Wants The Survivor Players To 'Steamroll'

If that's the case, then not only are we missing someone being sent home without any traditional gameplay involved, but we may also be missing the results of the next HOH and Veto competition. That doesn't sound like something we've never seen before; that sounds like the White Locust twist dressed up as something else, which resulted in Rachel Reilly's elimination last season.

Big Brother fans revolted after that happened last year, so it's genuinely baffling to me that the producers would once again introduce a twist in which someone is cut from the game without going through the motions one expects. Maybe things will be different this time around, but it's not like we could possibly know that until we watch the episode and see how this was different than last time.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the Big Brother live feeds down, I guess I can use my Paramount+ subscription to catch up on other shows like Beavis and Butt-head. Julie had me thinking of the show with her response to a former Houseguest booing the twist, which, I have to add, was a valid response.