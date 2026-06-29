New Study Finds Gen Z Is Open To Ads On Streaming Services, Because Math

I became a writer in part because I was never a whiz at math, but the equation behind why Gen-Z is more receptive to streaming ads is so easy that even I get it. As the world moves further away from traditional cable and embraces watching shows with a Netflix subscription, it turns out younger crowds are far more likely to go with ads.

As the 2026 TV schedule continues, and more must-see shows hit every platform, it's hard to make the call on which streaming services to hold onto and which ones to let go. Of course, the cost can be reduced drastically by including the lowest ad-supported tier, and based on the latest survey from NCS, it looks like people are crunching the numbers at home and realizing the math checks out. That's especially true if you're from the generation that would be useless during '90s movie trivia night, but let's get into it further below.

Gen-Z Is More Likely Than Older Generations To Choose Ad-Based Streaming Plans

According to the survey, Gen-Z is a third more likely to accept a higher ad load, with the trade-off being lower subscription prices. Additionally, they said they'd be receptive to getting fewer ads, provided they were targeted to their interests. This included using AI tools to find those targeted ads, so trading information for lower prices feels like a popular thing in the younger crowd.

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Speaking for all ages, one-third of respondents said they were open to a $4-5 price hike to continue to keep no ads and have access to all new movies on streaming. Not something I'd prefer to do, but to each their own.

7 Out Of 10 People Surveyed Would Rather Watch Ads Than Pay More For Streaming

The overall message of the study is that across the board, intolerance for advertising on streaming has fallen to its lowest rate surveyed in five years. As someone who works in the industry (and has to have most television networks as well), I'm not surprised. People are growing increasingly frustrated with streaming price hikes, forcing some households to make choices on what they can own.

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Many predicted long ago that streaming would eventually become like cable television, with consumers paying about what they would have with cable subscriptions back when the trend first caught on. The issue is that cable television is still here, and not everyone is willing to just outright leave it behind and rely solely on Netflix or other platforms for their entertainment.

If the survey is accurate in that 7 out of 10 surveyed would prefer to see more ads than pay more for streaming, it's a clear indicator to me that "FOMO" is real. People want the ability to catch every major television sensation, no matter where it is. If the only way for that to work is to own every streamer, it seems like some may be willing to suffer through ads just to keep access.

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What this means for the future, we can only speculate. I can say, however, that no streaming service I pay for is commercial-free, and I'm a millennial. It seems the generation that never had to deal with pay-per-view has this one right, or we're all just in the same general tax bracket. Either way, ads mean cheap streaming, and that's great for me!

Now that we have the survey on this, I'd love to know what streaming services consumers will splurge for an ad-free experience over others. Do people have a preference, or is it solely a numbers game and whatever is cheapest? I guess we need to have more conversations about this!