Night Court And Batman: The Animated Series Actor Richard Moll Is Dead At 80

Less than a year after the revival of classic sitcom Night Court debuted on NBC, a star from the original series who fans will know well has passed away. Richard Moll, who appeared in almost every episode of the show as Nostradamus "Bull" Shannon, died on October 26. He was 80 years old at the time of his passing.

According to a spokesperson for Moll's family (via THR), the actor died peacefully in his home located in Big Bear Lake, California. He was married twice over the course of his life, and is survived by two children and two stepchildren. Although he appeared in many projects on the big and small screen alike, he may be best remembered for nearly 200 episodes of Night Court over nine seasons as the lovable bailiff Bull. Moll did not reprise his role for the 2023 revival starring John Larroquette.

He also had roles in a number of sitcoms that have since gone on to become classics, including Welcome Back, Kotter as his earliest TV credit (also starring John Travolta). Other shows include Happy Days, Laverne & Shirley, Mork & Mindy (also starring Robin Williams), Remington Steele (also starring Pierce Brosnan), and The Dukes of Hazzard, to name just a handful of his jobs before landing Night Court.

Sadly, Richard Moll is the fourth member of the original Night Court cast to pass away over the past five years. Harry Anderson died at the age of 65 in 2018, and Charles Robinson died in July 2021 before Markie Post passed away just weeks later in August 2021. John Larroquette, who reprised his original series role for the revival, opened up about struggling with the losses. At the time of writing, Larroquette has not commented on Moll's passing. Take a look at the late actor in character as Bull from Season 8:

In addition to his role as Bull on Night Court, Richard Moll was also a prolific voice actor, including voicing Harvey Dent/Two-Face across no fewer than four different Batman projects. His stint as the Caped Crusader's iconic villain began back in 1992, with the first of many episodes of Batman: The Animated Series, which are currently available streaming via Max subscription. He also voiced Two-Face for the series The New Batman Adventures and Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and the The Adventures of Batman & Robin Activity Center video game.

Moll also lent his voice to animated superhero shows that weren't centered on the Dark Knight, including Justice League, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, and The Incredible Hulk. The actor's final credit listed on IMDb is the 2018 movie Slay Belles. The late actor leaves behind a legacy on the big and small screens alike, as well as in both live-action and animation. Our thoughts here at CinemaBlend are with the family, friends, and loved ones of Richard Moll in this difficult time.