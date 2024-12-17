Night Court's Joe Lo Truglio And Andy Daly Talk The Holiday Episode's Bonkers Murder Mystery And That Brooklyn Nine-Nine Reunion
Prepare for some murder mystery shenanigans on Night Court with these guest stars!
Night Court may have already aired its regular fall finale with the wait still on for Melissa Rauch's reunion with more Big Bang Theory vets, but that wasn't the end of the sitcom in NBC's 2024 TV schedule before the 2025 TV schedule starts. Abby and Co. are set to celebrate the holidays as only they can: with murder mystery shenanigans and fun guest stars. Former Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast member Joe Lo Truglio and Mad TV alum Andy Daly will appear in the special episode, and they spoke with CinemaBlend about their wacky characters and their Brooklyn Nine-Nine reunion.
The special episode after the regular fall finale is called "Feliz NaviDead," and I'd say that pun on the famous "Feliz Navidad" Christmas carol is proof enough that some festive hijinks are on the way on December 17. When I spoke with Joe Lo Truglio and Andy Daly ahead of the broadcast, the former previewed what brings his character into the mix:
Playing a detective on a multi-cam sitcom with a live studio audience is new for Joe Lo Truglio, but fans of Brooklyn Nine-Nine – which ended on NBC less than a year and a half before Night Court premiered in 2023 – have certainly seen him playing a cop before thanks to eight seasons as Detective Boyle.
The actor also played plenty of law enforcement characters before this one, ranging from on Hot Frosty (streaming now with a Netflix subscription) in 2024 to on Law & Order way back in 2000. When I noted to Lo Truglio that he's an expert at playing fictional cops by this point in his career, he responded with some more examples:
As for Andy Daly, the prolific voice actor with recent credits on animated shows like Big City Greens, The Great North, and American Dad! definitely isn't playing a cop on Night Court. After joking that all he could preview was that the holiday episode "takes place in a court at night," he shared that his character was "arrested because he refused to leave a party," and he'd been hired to be at the party. Daly elaborated:
Talk about commitment from Andy Daly's character! Based on the comments from both guest stars, the murder mystery seems like it could involve both real murder requiring a detective and a fake murder that hooked an extremely dedicated actor. Whatever the case, it's probably a lot more than Abby and Co. bargained for so close to the holidays!
A less widely-known fact than that Night Court can get bonkers for holiday episodes is that this won't be the first time that Joe Lo Truglio and Andy Daly share the screen. With Lo Truglio as part of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine ensemble from the start, Daly guest-starred in a Season 4 episode called "Cop-Con" back in 2017, which you can stream now with a Peacock subscription or on Netflix. On the subject of working with Lo Truglio again for NBC's current sitcom, Daly said:
For his part, Joe Lo Truglio echoed Andy Daly's sentiments about the perks of guest-starring opposite somebody he'd already worked with, and only had good things to say about his fellow Night Court newcomer's approach to comedy. He said:
Fortunately, fans don't have too much longer to wait to see Night Court's murder mystery unfold with Joe Lo Truglio and Andy Daly as guest stars. The holiday episode of NBC's hit sitcom airs on Tuesday, December 17 at 8:30 p.m. ET. This will indeed be the last new episode of the year, and you can expect Night Court back in the new year on January 14.
You can also revisit past episodes of both Night Court and Brooklyn Nine-Nine streaming on Peacock. In a fun twist, Lo Truglio and Daly's arrivals happen less than a year after fellow Nine-Nine alum Melissa Fumero came on board – to quote the actress best known for playing Amy Santiago – as a "really extra" character.
