‘I Want My Body Rocked.’ WWE Returnee Nikki Bella Does Not Hold Back About What She’s Looking For In A Man After Split From DWTS’ Artem Chigvintsev
Ready to tap in.
In the months following her divorce from Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, it’s clear that Nikki Garcia (known professionally as Nikki Bella) is trying to move forward from “the incident,” aka, Chigvintsev’s arrest for domestic violence. It’s not just professional moves she’s making, either, after a couple appearances already on the 2025 TV schedule — it seems she’s ready for a man, and she definitely knows what she wants.
Nikki and Brie Bella took their podcast on the road for the Super Bowl, and newly single Nikki seemed ready to partake in all of the celebratory activities New Orleans had to offer. Along with Rocsi Diaz, who was a guest on The Nikki & Brie Show, she noted the amount of “eye candy” buzzing around the Big Easy, though she thought the men might be a bit too young. When her sister and Diaz pointed out that age-gap relationships are hot now, with men wanting older women with experience, Nikki mused:
Nikki Garcia suggested she’s not looking to give some young stud an experience (though she’s definitely capable, as proven by her surprise return to the WWE to take part in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble). She’s looking for a man to give her an experience, and she wanted to know:
In the end, she admitted a younger man could be fun, and she joked that she’s not putting any limitations on the promise of a good time:
The past six months have certainly not been easy on Nikki Garcia, whose husband and former DWTS partner Artem Chigvintsev was arrested in August following an argument between the two. The dancer denied being violent with his wife, and no domestic violence charges were ultimately filed against him. They did, however, break up immediately, and Garcia has opened up about the lessons she’s learned through the ordeal.
The former couple met in 2017, when they were paired together on the ABC dance competition. They confirmed their relationship in 2019 and had their son Matteo the next year. In 2022 Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev tied the knot.
The Barmageddon host has been focusing on her son since the split, but it also seems she’s trying to stay busy with work. Just days after the August 29 argument, Nikki Garcia appeared on Netflix to host a hot dog-eating contest, and she’s also been on The Traitors Season 3 (available to stream with a Peacock subscription).
Does her appearance at Royal Rumble signal a forthcoming return to more upcoming WWE events? I guess that would be one way to get her body rocked.
