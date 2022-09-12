No Big Deal, Just Jennifer Hudson Showing Her Trophies And Reminding Us She's An EGOT Ahead Of Talk Show Debut

Not many people have the honor of being an EGOT winner, a.k.a. winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Jennifer Hudson is among those who have the major accomplishment of taking home a trophy in all four events, and she's reminding us of it as she comes to daytime TV with her own show.

Jennifer Hudson has hit some milestones in her career that few ever have, and she’s about to add one more achievement to that list. News of Hudson getting her own talk show initially released last year, and as she prepared to finally break into daytime TV with her show, she showed off her power with her many awards on Twitter:

Counting down til my birthday ! In a few days I will be 41 but then again I will always be 17! #EGOT #17 pic.twitter.com/ULJsbA69suSeptember 7, 2022 See more

Hudson posted the photos ahead of her 41st birthday on September 12, which is also the same day that her talk show premiered. And she had early celebrations, reflecting on the major accomplishments she’s already had. As for the “17,” Hudson is the 17th person to become an EGOT winner, it seems that that number will be meaningful for her for the rest of her life.

Obviously, being an EGOT winner is no easy feat, as there are a number of stars that are just one away from an EGOT, and Jennifer Hudson only earned her status a few months ago. The singer won the Tony for Best Musical for A Strange Loop, which she’s a producer on. Of course, Hudson’s new talk show will reference being an EGOT winner and more, and seeing her expand into something else will be interesting to see after how she has succeeded in so many other areas.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson is not the only newbie in the talk show department. Sherri Shepherd is also preparing to premiere her new talk show, SHERRI. Taking over Ellen DeGeneres’ former time slot, Kelly Clarkson recently opened up about the new talk show competition, and she was more than enthusiastic about it, especially since she’ll be having a fellow American Idol star in the daytime TV lineup, which means double the star power.

With a lot of daytime series getting canceled, hopefully Jennifer Hudson’s lasts a long while, and she gets even more awards because of it. Seeing how she does on the other side of the chair as the interviewer rather than interviewee should be fun for her fans to see on a regular basis. And who can doubt that she'll succeed, after she hit EGOT status?

Don't miss Jennifer Hudson's brand new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, airing weekdays. Be sure to check your local listings to see when you can catch the EGOT winner try her hand at being a talk show host!