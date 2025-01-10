Noah Wyle Just Made His Medical Drama TV Comeback. What People Are Saying About New Series The Pitt
Time to check the pulse on Max's spiritual successor to ER.
It’s time to scrub into the 2025 TV schedule once again, as Max’s new medical drama The Pitt has debuted, and with it Noah Wyle’s drama series comeback. Working with some of the people that helped him make a name in his ER days, this new project has been a hot button topic, especially when it comes to how close it hews to the Michael Crichton created legacy medical drama.
Now that the first two episodes are available to stream with a Max subscription, reviews have started to pour out from TV critics throughout the internet. And while the similarities to ER are only part of the initial wave of critiques, that’s not the only thing that has people talking. For starters, take a look at what EW critic Kristin Baldwin had to say about The Pitt:
To be fair, from the moment Noah Wyle was announced to be starring in The Pitt, the presence of former ER writer R. Scott Gemmill and showrunner John Wells in the mix made fan comparisons between ER and The Pitt pretty much unavoidable.
However, you don’t need to have enjoyed the long-running NBC medical series to dig into this new program. That being said, The Los Angeles Times’ Robert Lloyd had his own legacy drama comparison to make from that same network’s canon:
Even with Noah Wyle sharing the differences between his ER and The Pitt protagonists, that spectre of comparison still stands. However, it’s nice to see that Max’s new series actually works for audiences who aren’t read into the history of Cook County General Hospital.
However, some dyed in the wool ER fans might be in for a bit of a ride. I say this because Benjamin Lee - a TV critic at The Guardian - had a unique critique as a long-time viewer of that series. Lee's take on The Pitt is as follows:
In our final bit of feedback from Variety’s Alison Herman, it’s time to address the elephant in the hospital. With the Michael Crichton estate legal drama over The Pitt’s implied similarities to ER, people are going to be wondering how valid those claims are.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
While that subject is severely subjective, Herman’s opinion of the series addressed that matter thusly:
As you can see, there are a lot of voices in the room discussing Noah Wyle’s new medical drama in varying tones. What seems to be the consensus though is that you don’t need a background in ER to enjoy, and your mileage may vary based on the intensity and format of this streaming newcomer.
If you’re ready to learn how to watch The Pitt, you should know that the first two episodes are currently on Max. From this point on, new episodes will debut on a weekly basis, with April 10th set as the finale. However, this schedule is subject to change, as at the time of this reporting this Max Original is one of many productions delayed due to the L.A. wildfire.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.