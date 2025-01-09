How To Watch The Pitt Online And Stream New Episodes Of Medical Drama From Anywhere

How To Watch The Pitt Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Thursday, January 9 US Stream: Max (US) International Streams: USA Network (CA) | Binge (AU) | Sky TV (UK - release TBC) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Pitt: Synopsis

ER meets Joel Surnow and Robert Cochran's 24, Max's new medical drama arguably takes note from both – and then some. Starring ER's very own Noah Wyle, Wyle leads the cast of The Pitt as Dr. Michael "Robby" Rabinavitch in this razor-sharp, 15 hour snapshot into the challenges of American healthcare workers today. With each episode of the season capturing each consecutive hour of Robby's shift, we explain how to watch The Pitt and stream every instalment wherever you are with our guide below.

Promising to be an incredibly tense and insightful watch, The Pitt takes place in the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. As with any self-respecting medical drama, The Pitt explores the highs and lows of working in healthcare as the staff attempt to save lives, but inevitably feel the blow of losing some patients along the way, alongside the juggling of their own personal lives.

The beginning of the shift starts with the hospital already overrun. Over 50 people in the waiting room before 7am and the anniversary of one of Robby's colleagues' death weighing heavy on his mind. Of course, there's also a cohort of med students to incentivize, and a country-wide nurse shortage to contend with. The stakes truly couldn't be higher, especially when you consider the very real reality the show is set to portray.

Alongside Wyle, The Pitt stars The Originals star Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Collins, Fiona Dourif (Curse of Chucky) as Dr. McKay, and Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon to name but a few. Ready to clock in? Read on for how to watch The Pitt online from anywhere.

How To Watch The Pitt online in the US

(Image credit: Max)

US viewers can watch The Pitt from Thursday, January 9 when the first two episodes will drop on Max. Thereafter, you can expect a new episode every Thursday.

A Max subscription is available from only $9.99 a month. There are a number of membership options too, so if you want to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, you can opt for the $16.99 a month plan instead. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streaming too at $20.99 a month.

Alternatively, save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$169.99/$209.99 a year respectively).

You can also now get Max as a part of a Disney Plus bundle, with prices starting from $16.99 a month.

How to watch The Pitt from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Franchise online just as you would at home.

While services like Max block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Pitt as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Max. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Max, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Pitt, head to Max.

Watch The Pitt online for free in Canada

(Image credit: USA Network)

Formerly The Discovery Channel, those in Canada will be able to watch The Pitt on the USA Network, which comes as a part of most cable packages under Bell Media. Episodes will air at 10pm ET / 7pm PT from January 9 with new episode airing at the same time every Thursday thereafter.

It is likely that episodes will later arrive on Bell Media's on-demand platform, Crave, though a date for this has yet to be confirmed.

Customers have a choice of three plans to subscribe to. Basic is Crave’s cheapest plan at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. The Standard plan costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices, while the Premium option is ad-free, includes offline downloads and live channels, and costs CA$22 per month.

Can I watch The Pitt online in the UK?

(Image credit: Sky)

Brits will be able to watch The Pitt through Sky and NOW at some point in early 2025, but a release date has yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.

Sky TV packages start from £26 a month. For a more flexible streaming option, though, you can sign up to NOW's Entertainment pass. That costs £9.99 a month, with the option to cancel your membership at any time. You can also pick the £6.99 deal currently, but that will tie you in to a 6-month contract.

A US viewer abroad in the UK? If you want to connect to a streaming service like Max while out of the country, simply download a VPN and get access to the same great content you’d watch back home.



How to watch The Franchise online in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

In Australia, you'll be delighted to hear you'll be able to watch The Pitt simultaneously with the States. Episodes of The Pitt will go out on Binge from Friday, January 10, with new episodes uploaded thereafter every Friday.

New subscribers give the service a spin thanks to its 7-day free trial. After this time, however, an entry-level sub will cost as little as AU$10 a month.

The Pitt Trailer

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

Who Is In The Cast Of The Pitt?

Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Rabinavitch

Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Collins

Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon

Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Mohan

Fiona Dourif as Dr. McKay

Taylor Dearden as Dr. King

Isa Briones as Dr. Santos

Gerran Howell as Whitaker

Shabana Azeez as Javad

Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans

The Pitt Episode Release Schedule