Noah Wyle Is Back In Scrubs For New Medical Drama, And Fans Can't Stop Talking About ER

Noah Wyle has a long list of credits over the course of his career on the small and large screens alike, but it's safe to say that he's still best known for his role as Dr. John Carter on ER. He played the character through nearly all fifteen seasons of the iconic medical drama, accumulating more than 250 episodes as Carter went from med student to attending. Wyle is set to star in a new medical drama for Max beyond the 2024 TV schedule, and the first look is drawing plenty of attention from ER fans.

The ER alum is an executive producer as well as star of The Pitt, which is coming to streaming for Max subscribers next year. While the new show isn't a revival of his previous medical drama, Wyle will be in an emergency room again. Take a look at him scrubbed up and ready for work:

While those aren't the scrubs of a doctor working the emergency room at County General, even the Max account leaned into Noah Wyle's status as a medical drama icon from ER in the caption. Sure, the post doesn't drop the name of the former NBC ratings juggernaut, but of course it's referring to John Carter with the actor "back in a hospital."

Many of the comments on the social media post were from people who also had ER on the brain with the vision of Noah Wyle in scrubs, and I have to say that I relate! Check out just some of them:

While no premiere date has yet been announced for Noah Wyle's return to scrub life, Max included The Pitt among its shows that are coming in 2025 in a new promo. There are just a couple seconds of footage of the new medical drama, but those are enough to prove that the actor hasn't lost his touch for playing a doctor in a crisis situation. Take a look for yourself, shortly before the 1-minute mark:

Coming to Max in 2024-2025 | The Penguin, The White Lotus, The Last of Us and More - YouTube Watch On

The Pitt received a straight-to-series order of fifteen episodes for Max back in March, with Noah Wyle reuniting with fellow ER alums John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill. Set in modern-day Pittsburgh, the new medical drama will took a look at what healthcare workers are facing via the stories of frontline heroes.

Details have been relatively scarce, but TVLine reports that Wyle is playing an ER attending by the name of Dr. Michael Robinavitch, or Dr. Robby. The star also wrote two of the fifteen episodes of Season 1, and he ranks as one of ten series regulars. His co-stars include Tracy Ifeachor of Quantico, Patrick Ball of Law & Order, Supriya Ganesh of grown-ish, Fiona Dourif of Chucky, Taylor Dearden of Sweet/Vicious, Isa Briones of Star Trek: Picard, Gerran Howell of Suspicion, Shabana Azeez of In Limbo, and Katherine LaNasa of Truth Be Told.

As the wait continues for The Pitt and Noah Wyle returning to the emergency room, you can always revisit all fifteen seasons of ER. The medical drama (and all of its many star cameos) can currently be found streaming with a Hulu subscription.