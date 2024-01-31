5 RuPaul's Drag Race Queens Who Would Kill It On The Traitors

It's a great time to be a reality TV fan. Namely because Season 2 of The Traitors is here, which features familiar faces from some of the best reality shows of all time. The outstanding cast of Traitors Season 2 features familiar faces from Survivor, Big Brother, and The Challenge. The cast also includes Drag Race fan favorite Peppermint, who unfortunately ended up being the first person voted out. And there are 5 RuPaul's Drag Race queens that would kill it on a future season.

Since the show is becoming wildly popular with Peacock subscribers, more folks are leaning how to watch The Traitors Season 2. I'm still disappointed about how Peppermint was received by the rest of the cast, but there are a number of her fellow Drag Race royalty that I'd love to see on the campy competition series. Here they are, in no particular order.

(Image credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dick clark production)

Bob The Drag Queen

Bob the Drag Queen won the eighth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, and has remained one of the most popular alums from the series. In the years since we've seen her use her platform as an activist, get acting gigs like Netflix's Tales of the City revival, and even produced and starred in the Emmy-winning series We're Here.

Having kept up with Bob's work, especially on We're Here and her podcast Sibling Rivalry, I think she's definitely savvy and emotionally intelligent enough to crush it on The Traitors. And since she's also best friends with Peppermint, I think she'd also be motivated to win the game on behalf of both of them.

(Image credit: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic))

Delta Work

Delta Work competed on the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race, which was filled with real, organic drama within the cast. While she never returned for All-Stars, she did hair on the show for a few years, winning a 2018 Emmy in the process.

Lately she's been working her own talk show Very Delta, with every new episode featuring a hilarious rant. After learning more about her unique perspective on life, I'd love to see how she'd play The Traitors, particularly if she was chosen as a Faithful. And she'd definitely be wildly entertaining, especially if she ends up having any arguments at the Round Table.

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images))

Willam Belli

Willam Belli is perhaps one of the most infamous queen in all of RuPaul's Drag Race History. Back in Season 4 she became the first and only contestant to be disqualified for breaking the rules, and in the years since has become one of the most successful alums from the beloved competition series. That includes a make-up line, original music, stage performances, and a memorable role in A Star Is Born opposite Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Willam has a point of view that is wholly original, and is always thoroughly surprising and entertaining anytime she's on the screen. As such, I'd love to see her give a crack at The Traitors, where she would no doubt get plenty of airtime thanks to her quick wit and looks. Whether or not she successfully discovered a Traitor, smart money says it would make for great TV. Although given her street smarts, I think the "Boy is a Bottom" singer could actually crush.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Shangela

Shangela has appeared as a contestant on RuPaul's Drag Race three times, where she named herself the "Nancy Drew of Drag." So who else better to play a game of mystery and murder like The Traitors than her? Back in Season 3 she she proved herself as one of the mos all-time strategic players Drag Race, which is why I'm dying to see what she might bring to the Round Table in a future season of The Traitors.

Like Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela was also on the first few season of We're Here as a host an EP. During that show's run we saw how she was able to connect with people, which is a valuable skill in a game like The Traitors. Shangela recently made history competing on Dancing with the Stars, which means she's got even more reality TV fans who would like to see her on another series. Now get this girl on Traitors, and let her "hallelu" her way through the competition.

(Image credit: (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images))

Alaska

Alaska is another of the biggest stars to come out of RuPaul's Drag Race, and remains wildly popular amongst the show's rabid fanbase. After a killer performance in Season 5, she'd end up winning All-Stars 2 (which I think is the best season of the show's long run on the air). For those unfamiliar, you can stream both of those season with a Paramount+ subscription.

Since then Alaska ended up participating in another reality competition series Scared Famous, where she would interact with reality royalty like Tiffany "New York" Pollard. This actually seems like the perfect training for The Traitors, which would presumably see her on another cast full of huge personalities. And since she's also watching the current season on Peacock, smart money says she'd come with a sound strategy to either suss out the Traitors or murder the Faithful, depending on what position in the game she's ultimately chosen for. Plus, who doesn't want to see her say "Hieeee!" as she enters Alan Cumming's castle for the first time?

(Image credit: (Photo by: Euan Cherry/PEACOCK via Getty Images))

Bonus: Bring back Peppermint

Of course, the most obvious choice for a Drag Race alum to join The Traitors may already be in front of us. Namely Peppermint, who was among the Season 2 cast, and seemed to be a big fan of reality TV icons like Parvati Shallow and Sandra Diaz-Twine. While I was thrilled to see her join the fun, I was super bummed out that Pep end up becoming the first person voted out at the Round Table.

Peppermint's elimination felt icky to me, as it seemed like Trishelle targeted her for almost no reason. I didn't feel comfortable with a trans Black woman being called untrustworthy so early into the game, and it felt like she was being scapegoated for an easy vote. As such, I'd love to see her get a second chance. And since Kate Chastain already brought back for a second season, clearly returning players are on the table.

The Traitors airs new episodes Thursdays at 9PM EST on Peacock. While we wait for each new installment, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.