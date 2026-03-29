The Season 1 Finale Of HBO's Neighbors Is Must-Watch Television For One Big Reason

Neighbors wasn't on my radar when it first arrived on the 2026 TV schedule, but now that I've binged the entirety of Season 1 with my HBO Max subscription, I'm all in. The final episode was a particularly strong one, and if you haven't jumped in on this show yet, I suggest you start there.

For those that don't know, Neighbors is HBO's newest docuseries, which traveled the nation to find neighbors with wild disputes. They clearly saved the best for last, as the story of Danny ended up having an emotional impact on me that I didn't see coming. Don't worry about needing to see the rest of the season first, as each episode stands on its own. Season 1 finale is sure to blow your mind and have you ready to watch more.

(Image credit: HBO)

Danny Transforms From Seemingly Bizarre Exhibitionist To Sympathetic Hero In The Course Of 30 Minutes

While I previously wrote about how I felt Neighbors relies on editing or subjects who know how to put on a good show for the camera, I didn't feel that way with Danny. The California man was at war with the rest of his neighborhood because they objected to him working out in skimpy underwear, which he did frequently in his front yard.

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At the beginning of the episode, I was on board with the neighbors. Not that I felt Danny didn't have the right to do as he pleased on his property, but c'mon, man, you have a backyard. Not everyone is as comfortable with others being in the buff, so it felt like an impossible situation where everyone lost.

People on the block sent Danny letters labeling him a deviant or troublemaker who lived for the negative attention he got from others. Neighbors dismantled that allegation, letting him talk about his traumatic past, his life, and his sole wish in life to be free of clothing. There isn't any hidden sexual element. He just enjoys being naked and is proud of his body.

And so, in an effort to find peace, he takes a trip to a nudist colony in Florida. Neighbors then documents his stay there, and while I don't want to spoil how it all goes from there, I'll tell you I cried, laughed, and went through a whole other gamut of emotions. It's great television, maybe even award-winning stuff.

(Image credit: HBO)

Here's Hoping Neighbors Season 2 Tells More Stories Like Danny's

One thing I do find strange is how different the Season 1 finale of Neighbors was compared to every other episode, and how I felt focusing almost entirely on one subject was far more enjoyable than bouncing back and forth between a lot of different people.

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The Season 1 finale humanized a person who others had written off almost immediately. It certainly falls under the age-old lesson of "Don't judge a book by its cover," but with an example many might find rather extreme, which makes it so effective.

I'm not saying that HBO needs to lean into sex and nudity on Neighbors any more than the network already does with its offerings, but I do enjoy the element of seeing the lives of someone I would possibly never know otherwise. It's refreshing, and I can't wait to see what's on the way for Season 2.

Watch Season 1 of Neighbors right now on HBO Max, and also binge-watch other hit shows like The Pitt or A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms. Just have something ready to watch after this season finale, because I know I was emotionally exhausted after watching it!