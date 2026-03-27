Neighbors' Danny Didn't Hold Back While Explaining How His Neighborhood Feels About Him And The Season Finale

Neighbors was a surprise hit for me on the 2026 TV schedule, with the Season 1 finale officially making me psyched for future episodes. Danny, the nudist at war with his neighborhood, won me over with an authenticity I didn't quite pick up on in other episodes. As such, I'm thrilled we now have an update on him and how things are going in his ongoing fight with his neighborhood.

For those who didn't watch, Danny was at war with his neighbors, who disapproved of him working out in skimpy underwear in his front yard. While he briefly considered moving to a nudist colony in Florida, he ultimately realized he was running from his problems and returned home to stay in his home. Variety contacted Danny to update people on where things stand after the episode's airing:

The neighbor on my left, Tomás, he’s OK with me. To my right, the lady abused me horribly and then jumped on the bandwagon and acted like nothing happened. I don’t even talk to her; she can go get fucked. Most of the other neighbors I don’t even talk to. I presume they know that I defeated them by public opinion, because the comments I’m getting on the internet are running 100 to 1 in my favor.

I'm glad to hear that Danny isn't struggling as much against his neighbors, though I can't help but laugh that he hasn't forgotten who was mean to him before Neighbors released his episode. That's a level of pettiness we really only see in Hollywood from people like 50 Cent, and personally, I find it refreshing.

Article continues below

And while there's plenty of reality television available with an HBO Max subscription, Neighbors remains my top choice to watch in 2026 for those who aren't caught up. That being said, I do hope future episodes are more like the Season 1 finale, as I appreciated getting a deeper look into one subject's story rather than hopping from person to person.

As for what's next for Danny, he said he's taking acting classes. Perhaps we'll see him on a future episode of The Pitt, provided he can ride this wave of popularity onto more opportunities over at HBO. If not, it seems he's happy with the level of fame he's enjoying currently, and if nothing else, has some relative peace with his neighbors he didn't have before.

With the acclaim the Season 1 finale of Neighbors has received, the gauntlet has been thrown down. I'm curious to see if Season 2 can live up to the hype, or will suffer from being unable to overcome the emotional thrill ride from the Season 1 finale. The series has already been renewed for a second season.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month

Neighbors Season 1 is available to stream in its entirety on HBO Max right now. Check it out and binge the whole season before it returns for Season 2.

Neighbors is available to stream right now on HBO Max, so pick up a subscription now. The platform is filled with plenty of shows that had the world talking, including this one, so be sure you're subscribed.