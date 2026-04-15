Reviews Are In For Margo’s Got Money Troubles, And Critics Have Lots Of Thoughts About Elle Fanning And Alien TikTok Dances
Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley have teamed up again!
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Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley have proven that they can bring the drama through streaming series like Big Little Lies and The Undoing, and now they’ve teamed up again for Margo’s Got Money Troubles. The book-to-screen adaptation stars Elle Fanning as the titular Margo, and with the series hitting the 2026 TV schedule on April 15, critics have shared their reviews for the Apple TV series.
Margo is the daughter of a Hooters waitress (Michelle Pfeiffer) and former professional wrestler (Nick Offerman) who turns to OnlyFans for money after an unexpected pregnancy. Richard Roeper of RogerEbert says Elle Fanning carries the series with grace and humor, and the ensemble helps to create a “wickedly funny, sex-forward” series that’s one of the most engaging so far this year. He gives Margo’s Got Money Troubles 3.5 out of 4 stars, writing:
Taylor Gates of Collider is similarly impressed by the upcoming A24 series, rating it a 9 out of 10. As someone who claims to be a “the book is better” kind of person, this critic says the screen adaptation is just as good. Some small tweaks to the source material work to its advantage, and it still manages to capture the book’s spunky spirit. Gates writes:Article continues below
Allison Picurro of TV Guide calls Margo’s Got Money Troubles a “technicolor charmer” that sets itself apart in the oversaturated world of streaming limited series by being “totally, completely, honestly itself.” Picurro rates the series 8.5 out of 10 and says:
Branyan Towe of Loud and Clear joins the other critics in giving the upcoming Apple TV series a near-perfect review — 4.5 stars out of 5. David E. Kelley finds the perfect balance of comedy and drama, Towe writes, and Elle Fanning will “stir your soul.” This one will definitely “surprise audiences,” the critic says:
Angie Han of THR says Margo’s family at first seems like the aggressively quirky but not-quite-real characters we’ve seen time and again on our screens. However, look closer and you’ll find a really interesting story about relationships that are very much grounded in the real world. Han’s review of Margo’s Got Money Troubles calls it “warn, welcoming and well-acted,” as she continues:
Suffice it to say the critics are overwhelmingly pleased with the latest collab between David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman, but if the above reviews aren’t enough to convince you, the series has earned a Certified Fresh 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The first three episodes of Margo’s Got Money Troubles can be streamed now, as of April 15, with an Apple TV subscription. Episodes will drop weekly starting Wednesday, April 22.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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