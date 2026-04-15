Reviews Are In For Margo’s Got Money Troubles, And Critics Have Lots Of Thoughts About Elle Fanning And Alien TikTok Dances

Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelley have proven that they can bring the drama through streaming series like Big Little Lies and The Undoing, and now they’ve teamed up again for Margo’s Got Money Troubles. The book-to-screen adaptation stars Elle Fanning as the titular Margo, and with the series hitting the 2026 TV schedule on April 15, critics have shared their reviews for the Apple TV series.

Margo is the daughter of a Hooters waitress (Michelle Pfeiffer) and former professional wrestler (Nick Offerman) who turns to OnlyFans for money after an unexpected pregnancy. Richard Roeper of RogerEbert says Elle Fanning carries the series with grace and humor, and the ensemble helps to create a “wickedly funny, sex-forward” series that’s one of the most engaging so far this year. He gives Margo’s Got Money Troubles 3.5 out of 4 stars, writing:

Even as the show confronts serious, timely issues about sex work, identity, addiction, faith, and parental responsibilities, there’s a comfort-viewing element to each episode; we know things are going to turn out all right, or at least not fully disastrous. We believe these people exist in our world. They’re flawed and sometimes desperate, and life keeps throwing curveballs at them. We can only hope they find a way to prevail, or at least survive until the next sunrise.

Taylor Gates of Collider is similarly impressed by the upcoming A24 series, rating it a 9 out of 10. As someone who claims to be a “the book is better” kind of person, this critic says the screen adaptation is just as good. Some small tweaks to the source material work to its advantage, and it still manages to capture the book’s spunky spirit. Gates writes:

Article continues below

Many shows strive to capture a quirky, eccentric vibe but end up ringing false, more cringey than anything else. Margo’s Got Money Troubles, however, somehow feels natural and grounded even when its characters are going viral for alien TikTok dances or getting married by Elvis impersonators. The series has such a firm, confident handle on the idea that we are all performing all the time, yet the masks we wear are a reflection of something deep and real. The show allows the audience to peek beyond the characters’ facades to their raw, vulnerable underbellies. Because of this, empathy comes easily, even for more outlandish figures.

Allison Picurro of TV Guide calls Margo’s Got Money Troubles a “technicolor charmer” that sets itself apart in the oversaturated world of streaming limited series by being “totally, completely, honestly itself.” Picurro rates the series 8.5 out of 10 and says:

How many stories that are theoretically meant to examine female sexuality actually end up as exploitative trauma porn? Margo wisely sidesteps centering romance, nor does it ever become a falsely empowering show about a woman reclaiming her sexuality. At every turn, it remains a story about a normal person working to provide for her child. That frank attitude isn't always shared by the characters, which grants the show a lived-in authenticity.

Branyan Towe of Loud and Clear joins the other critics in giving the upcoming Apple TV series a near-perfect review — 4.5 stars out of 5. David E. Kelley finds the perfect balance of comedy and drama, Towe writes, and Elle Fanning will “stir your soul.” This one will definitely “surprise audiences,” the critic says:

Margo’s Got Money Troubles is a profoundly moving, hilarious series featuring extraordinary performances from Elle Fanning and Nick Offerman. From its story to the cast to these incredibly memorable characters, especially Margo Millet, just about everything is perfect here. If you haven’t heard about this show or are on the fence, I can’t recommend it highly enough, though I’d have some tissues on standby in case you need them.

Angie Han of THR says Margo’s family at first seems like the aggressively quirky but not-quite-real characters we’ve seen time and again on our screens. However, look closer and you’ll find a really interesting story about relationships that are very much grounded in the real world. Han’s review of Margo’s Got Money Troubles calls it “warn, welcoming and well-acted,” as she continues:

It’s a great pleasure to simply get to sit in with the crew as Margo and Shyanne bond and fight and make up again, in a pattern recognizable to mothers and daughters the world over, or as former lovers Jinx and Shyanne wistfully reminisce about their romantic history on the eve of her wedding. Though Margo’s Got Money Trouble is the rare show that feels just about the right length for the amount of story it has to tell, at eight 40-ish minute episodes, I still felt a bit sorry to see them go at season’s end.

Suffice it to say the critics are overwhelmingly pleased with the latest collab between David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman, but if the above reviews aren’t enough to convince you, the series has earned a Certified Fresh 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. The first three episodes of Margo’s Got Money Troubles can be streamed now, as of April 15, with an Apple TV subscription. Episodes will drop weekly starting Wednesday, April 22.