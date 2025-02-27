OG Suits Fans Have Been Pumped About Harvey Specter Joining LA, But There’s Even More Good News

One of the most highly anticipated debuts finally hit the 2025 TV schedule in late February when the spinoff Suits L.A. premiered on NBC. While it seems that many OG fans of the USA hit this show sprang from were a bit confused by the pilot of Stephen Amell’s new legal drama , they do have something solid to look forward to when original Suits star Gabriel Macht brings Harvey Specter in for a three-episode arc on the series. And, it actually seems like there’s now some more good news for everyone who loved the first show.

What’s The Good News For Suits Fans Watching Suits L.A. Season 1?

Pretty much anyone who fell in love with Suits after watching it with their Netflix subscription and helping to make it the streaming hit of 2023 has wanted to see more of Mike, Rachel, Donna, Harvey and the host of other popular characters (who called the series home for nine seasons) for many months. We already know that Gabriel Macht’s Harvey has a history with Suits L.A.’s leading legal ace Ted Black, which explains the reason for his eventual return . But, it sounds like additional casting treats are on the horizon. As creator Aaron Korsh told TVLine :

Harvey is not the only Suits original character that we’re going to see this season. There will be at least one other original Suits character. I’m not going to say at what level.

Ahhhhhh. Alright, I know we all want to know just who else is going to show up as the action on Suits L.A. progresses, or to at least get some solid hints, but Korsh actually added that he hopes that no advertising for upcoming episodes will give anything away, so here’s hoping that we will all be surprised when it happens.

I find it intriguing that he mentioned he wouldn’t spoil “what level” the character was at, mostly because I’m not quite sure what that means. Is he referring to how much we’ll see this character in the new series, or how major of a presence they were on the original Suits? Both? Neither? Obviously Sarah Rafferty’s Donna seems like a decent fit to appear in some capacity because of her connection to Harvey, but who knows?

There are likely several fans who would love to see a particular character and/or their actor make an appearance, and that, of course, is Rachel Zane. As you probably know, she was played by Meghan Markle, who left the show to marry Prince Harry. There were rumors while the new series was being cast that the Duchess of Sussex could return to TV for it, but Korsh admitted to People that it might not be a good fit :

So, look, to me, we have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor. I think for me that's a little ... My brain blows up at the thought of that. So I think it blows up the world too much. Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back.

Part of what Ted and his associates specialize in is catering to a number of famous clients, so the kind of meta-guest casting which allows Markle or other Suits actors to portray themselves could, theoretically, come to fruition. However, it sounds like fans shouldn’t hold their breath for that, as Korsh feels like it “blows up the world” of the spinoff “too much.” But, if the duchess wants to return, it also makes sense that the creator will find a way to make room for her.

Regardless of who else does appear, though, it seems that OG fans will be rewarded for continuing to watch.