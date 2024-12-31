As NBC's One Chicago Hypes The Long-Awaited Crossover In 2025, Law And Order Fans Want In On The Fun

One Chicago fans have been waiting nearly five years for all three shows to come together for the kind of crossover event that was once an annual affair. At long last, the heroes of Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med will unite in the 2025 TV schedule to deal with the aftermath of a gas explosion that rocks the Windy City and endangers two characters in particular. I could hardly be more excited for the three-parter on January 29, but I also can't blame fans of the Law & Order side of the nine-show Dick Wolf TV universe for wanting to get in on the crossover fun.

While NBC hasn't yet released footage of the crossover event, a new video on social media with a ticking clock and appearances from One Chicago cast members is already hyping what's to come in late January when they all join forces. As you'd expect, the comment section of the Instagram post is full of fans who are excited for the Fire/P.D./Med adventure, but there are also some stragglers from the Law & Order world. First, check out the video below:

Whether you have one particular favorite One Chicago show or rank them all equally, I'd say that it's nice to see stars from all three series represented. As another perk – seeing S. Epatha Merkerson looking so well (if a bit cryptic) is a relief after Chicago Med's bloody finale cliffhanger for Goodwin!

Of course, One Chicago is canonically tied to the Law & Order world due to a Chicago P.D. Season 1 and SVU Season 16 two-parter back in 2014, so perhaps it's not surprising that fans of the franchise also hit up the comment section of the One Chicago post to ask for a similar multi-parter in the world of Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime. Take a look:

pathenaxayasane : "Hope one day you can bring back the Law & Order x One Chicago crossover events"

: "Hope one day you can bring back the Law & Order x One Chicago crossover events" tiffstagram7 : "Aaaaaand yet we’ve been waiting over 600 days for Elliot Stabler to be in the same damn room with Olivia Benson…"

: "Aaaaaand yet we’ve been waiting over 600 days for Elliot Stabler to be in the same damn room with Olivia Benson…" chriska.marshmelon : "HAHAHAHHAHAHA you messing with the EO fandom trying to really wind us up. Ya’ll need to stop playing. Give us law and order svu and oc crossovers 💀"

: "HAHAHAHHAHAHA you messing with the EO fandom trying to really wind us up. Ya’ll need to stop playing. Give us law and order svu and oc crossovers 💀" officiallynicol: "If yall don’t bring back Olivia to see Voight imma be mad. He gets so giddy when she visits. 😂"

The three current Law & Order shows only got one three-parter before Organized Crime was pulled from NBC and moved to streaming for fans with a Peacock subscription, and it truly has been a longtime since former on-screen partners Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) have interacted. I haven't done the math myself, but if there's one thing that long-suffering fans of Benson/Stabler can be trusted on, it's keeping track of how long they've been denied seeing the characters together!

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) had some Law & Order comments to add to the One Chicago celebration as well:

Primetime_TB : "Do a crossover with Chicago PD and Organized Crime! I can't believe we've never had a Hank and Stabler meeting"

: "Do a crossover with Chicago PD and Organized Crime! I can't believe we've never had a Hank and Stabler meeting" DitchTheVan: "Man we need a #OneWolf crossover before it’s all said and done. SVUs, FBIs, Chicagos. The entire Wolf galaxy"

I have to agree that it would be fun to see what Hank Voight and Elliot Stabler make of each other, and it's wild to imagine a crossover that would actually include all nine shows. The FBIs on CBS share the same universe as the NBC shows thanks to Chicago P.D.'s Detective Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) crossing over back in early 2020, so it's theoretically not impossible! Recent events on FBI: Most Wanted have already had me hoping for Law & Order to continue a story. As a fan of the Law & Order shows myself, I'd like some crossover action in 2025.

That said, I'm happy to just celebrate the upcoming three-show crossover coming to One Chicago. Fire, P.D., and Med are already connected closely enough that characters frequently drop by shows other than their own, and it's never hard to believe that a disaster could strike big enough to require the services of all three. The event is also switching up the usual Wednesday night lineup on NBC on January 29, with Fire at 8 p.m. ET, Med at 9 p.m. ET, and P.D. at 10 p.m. ET.

For now, though, fans can look forward to the One Chicago winter premieres when they arrive on Wednesday, January 8 and air in their usual time slots. Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU are due back on NBC on Thursday, January 16, while a premiere date for Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5 on Peacock is still TBD. As for the FBIs, the original series, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted return to CBS on Monday, January 27.