One Controversial 90 Day Fiancé Couple May Finally Be Calling It Quits For Good

90 Day Fiancé couples often go through struggles just as any couple would and, occasionally, those struggles are so immense that a marriage can’t survive them . 2021 was a rough year for couples within the reality series, and it’s looking like 2022 could see the end of another controversial pair's relationship. Just a little over a year after their first reconciliation, Paul and Karine Staehle may finally be calling it quits for good.

The news on the situation came from Karine, who updated fans on her side of the story following since-deleted videos from Paul that displayed alleged abuse and neglect on Karine's part. She explained in her Instagram post that she was not with her children on Christmas but hoped to be back with them again as she navigates a divorce:

WHAT WAS TO BE A LOVE FOR LIFE BECAME A NIGHTMARE! The last few days have been the worst of my life, spending such a special date away from my greatest treasures that are my children, is heartbreaking, and all this [is] because of the childish attitudes of my ex-husband, who I'm fighting tirelessly for divorce. I decided to take an attitude that many have been warning me for a long time, I decided to get out of an abusive relationship, and I know it won't be easy, but staying away from my greatest loves is the worst of all, I know that after my decision he started using our children like blackmail and this hasn't happened once or twice even though he knows I'm still breastfeeding. I was lucky to meet wonderful Brazilians who are helping me at this moment, whether with clothes, food, and shelter. I am already looking for my rights.

Paul and Karine’s current situation seems somewhat similar to the couple’s troubles in 2020, during which the two made many shocking claims about each other on social media and seemed headed for divorce. The two ultimately reconciled just prior to a custody hearing and after a brief stint in Brazil, moved back to Kentucky , where things seemed to be going well.

90 Day Fiancé viewers may wonder why Karine Staehle hasn’t just taken her children back to Brazil without Paul, which is a valid question. She explained why that situation apparently isn’t possible, at least for now:

Many people ask why I didn't return to Brazil, understand that it's not that easy, I have two children who have US citizenship, and I can't just take them out of the country without their father's permission.

It appears that Karine’s options are to remain in the United States post-divorce, which may not be possible if the divorce negates her spousal visa. Therefore she’d have to return to Brazil but will not be able to do so at this time without Paul’s approval. It doesn’t seem likely she’ll get that approval from her spouse, who expressed fears in the past of his family fleeing to Brazil .

Currently, Paul’s social media is wiped clean, so it’s hard to know what his feelings are on the situation at the moment. Previous since-deleted posts, however, seemed to show that he was also ready for the marriage to end. A video seemed to show Karine assaulting him while another appeared to show her unconscious and out of sorts in front of the children. Hopefully, this situation works out for the best, and both parties come to a conclusion that’s best for them and their two children.

