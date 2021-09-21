90 Day Fiancé: Divorce Rumors Swirl For Big Couple Following Social Media Posts

90 Day Fiancé couples can often be on tense terms, or seemingly on the brink of collapse, but more often than not, many of them make it through to the next season of filming. On the heels of the news that Tiffany Franco Smith and Ronald Smith called it quits, however, it looks like another staple couple is going the rare route of completely ending things. The evidence can be sourced to social media, as it would appear Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester have quietly split and may have even gotten divorced.

U.S. citizen Tania Maduro and the South African Syngin Colchester have gone through hell and back in their seasons on 90 Day Fiancé and its spinoffs, but it seems possible their marriage is now over. Fans suspected something was up due to Syngin not posting pictures with Tania for a while, and now, Internet sleuths have uncovered the account of a woman that Syngin has apparently spent a lot of time with as of late. Check out this latest photo from the account Anerinwithane, which is just one of the many photos she's in with Syngin on social media right now.

Syngin Colchester and this mystery girl have been doing more than hot chip challenges together. According to the latest pictures, they went to the Grand Canyon and shared some time at the Pirates of the High Desert event in Arizona. There’s not a ton of evidence that indicates the pair are romantically involved, though at the very least it would seem the two have spent a chunk of time together since mid-August.

Another thing that may be relevant to this story, Tania Maduro does not appear to follow this mystery woman. A look over at Tania’s page showed a picture of her and Syngin from late July, but nothing since. Syngin’s earliest appearance in the mystery female's pics is mid-August, so perhaps something happened to disrupt things during those weeks in between? Below is the latest picture of the couple on Tania's page, and they appear to be as happy as can be.

We can only speculate what's going on, since Instagram pics are hardly proof of happiness in any respect. But it is noteworthy that Syngin teased recently on his personal profile (which doesn’t have evidence of the existence of mystery girl) that fans will see him on television in two months, and when asked about the whereabouts of Tania by a fan, he replied: “Not sure.” That’s not the kind of response one would expect from a married man, or at the very least, a happily married man.

All the signs point to the fact that Tania and Syngin aren’t currently happily together, but one can never be too sure about these things. Cast members are aware of the fact that 90 Day Fiancé fans scour their social media, and some have exploited that in the past in order to drum up additional drama for their storylines. After all, one would assume that fan interest means more spinoff opportunities for the franchise, so until someone confirms a split, I would say things between Tania and Syngin are still unconfirmed at this stage.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Continue to stick with CinemaBlend for more updates on the series in the meantime, and for stuff cast members like Ariela Weinberg have said regarding some of their unflattering storylines.