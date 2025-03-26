One Tree Hill’s Tyler Hilton Is Down To Return For The Reboot, And I Love His Idea About What Chris Would Be Doing Today
It wouldn't be OTH without Chris Keller.
A One Tree Hill sequel series is in the works to one day stream for fans with Netflix subscriptions, and it’s already been fun thinking about what these beloved characters have been up to since we said goodbye to them over 10 years ago. With Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton on board to return, and Bush even admitting changes she'd make to Brooke Davis, could more be joining them? Tyler Hilton recently expressed interest, and I am loving his idea of what Chris Keller would be up to today.
Hilton recurred throughout Seasons 2, 3, and 4 as the egotistical musician who almost broke up Nathan and Haley, and after a years-long hiatus, returned to star in the ninth and final season of The WB/CW teen drama. Despite causing some trouble almost every time he was on the screen, he certainly grew to be a fan-favorite, and I would love nothing more than to have Chris Keller back in Tree Hill. Hilton shares the same sentiment, telling People he would love to play Chris once again:
Considering there would be times where Chris Keller would just randomly show up out of nowhere, it would definitely be easy to make it happen and explain where he’s been and why he’s just shown up out of nowhere. Plus, it seems like the show still holds a big spot in Hilton’s heart, and it would be fun to see him as Chris again, presumably causing some kind of trouble for others.
That being said, what exactly would bring Chris Keller back into the picture? Hilton shared a fun idea that would be perfect for the character, and it would also be a good way to involve Tree Hill High once again. Knowing how close he is with the cast, I desperately need to see it happen because it would just be way too good:
Chris Keller helping a misfit group of teenage musicians would definitely be a unique way for the character to return, especially if he thinks he’s just helping himself. It would also give Hilton the chance to still be on the show without necessarily needing to show up in every single episode, if scheduling is a problem. While fans did see Chris turn on the charm for the kids in the final season, and he was actually pretty good at it, seeing him help teens would be a different story,
As of now, it’s unknown who else will be returning for the One Tree Hill reboot. Even though the original series might have gone on too long, the love for the show never went away, and it will be exciting to see, at least, where Brooke and Peyton are today as they raise their teens. It's going to be an emotional return to Tree Hill and for now, fans can go back and watch one of the many shows about young romance with all nine seasons of OTH streaming with a Hulu subscription.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
