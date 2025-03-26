One Tree Hill’s Tyler Hilton Is Down To Return For The Reboot, And I Love His Idea About What Chris Would Be Doing Today

News
By published

It wouldn't be OTH without Chris Keller.

Tyler Hilton on One Tree Hill on Hulu
(Image credit: Hulu)

A One Tree Hill sequel series is in the works to one day stream for fans with Netflix subscriptions, and it’s already been fun thinking about what these beloved characters have been up to since we said goodbye to them over 10 years ago. With Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton on board to return, and Bush even admitting changes she'd make to Brooke Davis, could more be joining them? Tyler Hilton recently expressed interest, and I am loving his idea of what Chris Keller would be up to today.

Hilton recurred throughout Seasons 2, 3, and 4 as the egotistical musician who almost broke up Nathan and Haley, and after a years-long hiatus, returned to star in the ninth and final season of The WB/CW teen drama. Despite causing some trouble almost every time he was on the screen, he certainly grew to be a fan-favorite, and I would love nothing more than to have Chris Keller back in Tree Hill. Hilton shares the same sentiment, telling People he would love to play Chris once again:

I'll do any One Tree Hill thing anytime. It's got such a place in my heart. They'd always talked about reboots in the past, and I was always a ‘yes’ no matter what. It's become this zeitgeist thing for me and for the fans that I just feel like I should be a part of it if I'd be lucky enough to be asked. I think it would be really fun to do. I would love to get to play Chris Keller for the rest of my life. It's such a guilty pleasure.

Considering there would be times where Chris Keller would just randomly show up out of nowhere, it would definitely be easy to make it happen and explain where he’s been and why he’s just shown up out of nowhere. Plus, it seems like the show still holds a big spot in Hilton’s heart, and it would be fun to see him as Chris again, presumably causing some kind of trouble for others.

That being said, what exactly would bring Chris Keller back into the picture? Hilton shared a fun idea that would be perfect for the character, and it would also be a good way to involve Tree Hill High once again. Knowing how close he is with the cast, I desperately need to see it happen because it would just be way too good:

I either feel like he's running some studio and trying to foster new talent. always thought it'd be so funny to see him have to get a job at the high school as a music teacher and him hating it, but somehow making this horrible group of musicians good just with his inappropriateness. I think the funny thing with him is seeing him in a situation that he doesn't want, but he ends up making the best of it. He wants his ego fed, and life just doesn't give him that. And he somehow just keeps Chris-ing through it. I always thought that'd be funny, especially to see him around kids or teenagers who are fragile. I could totally see him just being a hero among teenage boys, much to his disdain.

Chris Keller helping a misfit group of teenage musicians would definitely be a unique way for the character to return, especially if he thinks he’s just helping himself. It would also give Hilton the chance to still be on the show without necessarily needing to show up in every single episode, if scheduling is a problem. While fans did see Chris turn on the charm for the kids in the final season, and he was actually pretty good at it, seeing him help teens would be a different story,

As of now, it’s unknown who else will be returning for the One Tree Hill reboot. Even though the original series might have gone on too long, the love for the show never went away, and it will be exciting to see, at least, where Brooke and Peyton are today as they raise their teens. It's going to be an emotional return to Tree Hill and for now, fans can go back and watch one of the many shows about young romance with all nine seasons of OTH streaming with a Hulu subscription.

Megan Behnke
Megan Behnke
Freelance TV News Writer

Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us and Andrew Lincoln in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

I Love The Walking Dead's Rick And The Last Of Us' Joel But If I Could Only Have One With Me During The Zombie Apocalypse, I Know My Pick
mindy kaling on the office

The Office’s Mindy Kaling And B.J. Novak Are Great Pals, But She Just Admitted One Reason She Was ‘So Angry’ At Him When Starting The Show Years Ago
Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us and Andrew Lincoln in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

I Love The Walking Dead's Rick And The Last Of Us' Joel But If I Could Only Have One With Me During The Zombie Apocalypse, I Know My Pick
See more latest
Most Popular
Our ten new contestants stood in a line in the waters of Tasmania&#039;s West Coast Range, imaged against leafy trees and armed ready to take on the wild for Alone Australia Season 3.
How To Watch Alone Australia Season 3 And Stream The Survival Series Free From Anywhere
Tony Todd stands near a door in conversation in Final Destination Bloodlines.
I'm Sad Final Destination: Bloodlines' Trailer Shows One Of Tony Todd's Final Roles, But I'm Still Smiling For One Reason
mindy kaling on the office
The Office’s Mindy Kaling And B.J. Novak Are Great Pals, But She Just Admitted One Reason She Was ‘So Angry’ At Him When Starting The Show Years Ago
Mick Foley after being thrown from the hell in a cell at King of the Ring 1998
Dark Side Of The Ring Creator Talks About Mick Foley's Daughter And Her 'Traumatic' Take On Hell In A Cell And His Career
stephanie tanner and uncle jesse on full house
As A Full House Fan, I’m In My Feels Over Seeing Bob Saget, John Stamos And More In Sweet Throwback Party Photos
Margot Robbie&#039;s Harley Quinn smiling while holding her mallet in Suicide Squad
Suicide Squad’s David Ayer Is Still Pushing For The Release Of His Director’s Cut, But James Gunn’s Reasoning For Holding Off Makes Sense
Full cast shot from St. Denis Medical
With St. Denis Medical As One Of NBC's Only Renewals So Far, Why Is The Mockumentary Format Still So Popular? What One Star Told Us
The toys watch as Andy leaves in Toy Story 3
Ahead Of Toy Story 5, Pixar’s Boss Revealed One Way The Film Will (Thankfully) Stand Out Amongst Other Kids-Centric Content
Eddie and Buck saying goodbye to each other before Eddie moves to Texas on 9-1-1.
Was 9-1-1’s Buck Telling The Truth When He Said He Didn’t Have Feelings For Eddie? Here’s What Oliver Stark Thinks
Ralph Macchio in Karate Kid: Legends
I Love That Ralph Macchio Is Returning For The Karate Kid 6, But I’m Mixed After Hearing He’s Considered Reviving Another Famous Film