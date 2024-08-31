‘What If You Really Can Go Back Home?’: One Tree Hill’s Sophia Bush And Hilarie Burton Share Emotional Posts After Sequel Series Is Announced

A One Tree Hill sequel series is moving forward; understandably, many are emotional about the news, including its stars. Months after Sophia Bush revealed she’d softened her stance on a possible revival, it was announced she and Hilarie Burton would be returning to Tree Hill for a new show. They'll serve as executive producers and reprise their beloved roles as Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, respectively. Now, the two confirmed the news by sharing emotional posts about coming back to their characters and the world of One Tree Hill.

The actresses shared the same statement on their respective Instagrams after the news broke to celebrate the upcoming series. Alongside very appropriate gifs tailored to their characters and a photo of them with co-stars Bevin Prince and Danneel Ackles – who is producing the new show with husband Jensen Ackles under their Chaos Machine banner – was an emotional caption that makes it all the more real that a return to Tree Hill is finally in the cards:

What if you really can go back home? If there’s an opportunity to team with brilliant creatives and build a space where all our friends can show off their talents? Own our history? Reclaim our turf? Honor our fans? Sign us up. There’s only one Tree Hill, after all. And you — the #OTHfam — have shown us that it’s not just an idea. It really is the place where ‘everything’s better and everything’s safe’.

Even though OTH is a TV show that went on too long, a sequel series is something I can get behind. It also seems like Bush and Burton are as ready as ever to bring “Breyton” back into the fold.

The series always did a great job of feeling like a home, both for the characters and the viewers. This new sequel series already feels like that in more ways than one, and I’m emotional just thinking about it.

A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush) A photo posted by on

For a bit of context about why this is such a big deal, the fact that Hilarie Burton is on board is a pleasant surprise. She and Chad Michael Murray left at the end of Season 6. While Murray returned in a guest appearance for Season 9, Burton never came back, even when it came time for her best friend’s wedding. So, the fact that she's returning all these years later is extra exciting.

It’s hard to predict just what will happen and what will bring Peyton and Brooke back together in Tree Hill. However, as she, Sophia Bush, the series itself, and the series finale say, there really is only one Tree Hill. So, you know their return is going to be just as special as the town they're coming back to.

It was also only a matter of time before a new One Tree Hill series happened. It’s been 12 years since the WB/CW drama came to an end, but it is still arguably one of the best teen dramas streaming with a Hulu subscription. Despite behind-the-scenes controversy involving creator Mark Schwahn, most of the OTH cast has remained tight, and they'll get together for fan events or the rewatch podcast Drama Queens.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As of now, not many details have been revealed, but the series is at Netflix and in active development. With Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton attached, and possibly more to come, it wouldn’t be surprising if it eventually got the full order. So, fans will have to be patient and hope that they will be able to go back home to Tree Hill in the near future.