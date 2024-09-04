One Tree Hill's Sequel Series Is In The Works, And I Have 2 Big Concerns Involving Chad Michael Murray And Its Original Cast

One Tree Hill’s sequel series sounds intriguing. I like the idea of Peyton and Brooke going about their lives decades after the original show with their teenage kids. I also like the premise of catching back up with these two beloved characters. However, I’m concerned about the lack of news surrounding Chad Michael Murray’s and the rest of the OTH cast's involvement.

When the initial news broke about the One Tree Hill sequel series, Deadline reported that Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton would be executive producing the show and returning to play Brooke and Peyton. The two women then confirmed the news with heartfelt Instagram posts about returning to Tree Hill. However, no one else from the original cast is officially attached to the series and one notable name is apparently not returning. So, yeah, I have concerns about this reboot.

Chad Michael Murray’s Lucas Is Reportedly Not Coming Back. What Does That Mean For Lucas And Peyton?

Alright, here’s the deal, Chad Michael Murray was the only actor mentioned in the initial news when it came to people who wouldn’t be coming back, as Deadline’s report explained:

Murray, who played Lucas Scott across 6 seasons and returned as a guest star in Season 9, has no plans to return for the follow-up, we understand.

So, that probably means they won’t be together if he’s really not coming back, and that, to be blunt, sucks.

In Peyton and Lucas’ last episode of One Tree Hill (which was Season 6, Episode 24 “Remember Me as a Time of Day,” Hilarie Burton’s character gave birth to their daughter, and then the couple and their baby drove off into the sunset. After that, in Season 9, Murray reprised his role as Lucas in Episode 7, and during it he confirmed that he was still with Peyton, saying this as he spoke about his partner and daughter:

They’re good. Well, they should be, they team up on me and get their way.

We know they were still together even though they weren’t in the show after Season 6. It would be heartbreaking to find out in this sequel series that Peyton and Lucas broke up, or worse, Lucas died. Now, I realize that the second option feels dramatic, but if you’ve seen One Tree Hill you know that they do surprising stuff like that, so it’s possible. Either way, I can’t stand to think that they aren’t together.

They went through so much adversity to end up with each other in One Tree Hill, and I feel like it’d backtrack on all of that to have them divorced in this new show. Plus, their daughter, Sawyer, was born in 2009, which would make her about 15 today (assuming the show will take place in the present). While OTH is all about the drama, I don’t want that to be explored by way of Peyton and Lucas breaking up. Haven’t they been through enough?

Hilarie Burton has said herself that “ Peyton Sawyer doesn’t have nice moments ,” with her specifically referring to her last episode in OTH. She deserves some “nice moments,” and I’d love some of them to come by way of her romance with Lucas.

Of course, there are ways this could work without him, I mean they did make the show work for three more seasons after Murray and Burton left. However, it’s by no means the ideal situation.

I Don't Know How A Show In Tree Hill Could Work Without Bethany Joy Lenz And James Lafferty

Along similar lines, while their participation was neither confirmed nor denied, I’m worried that Bethany Joy Lenz and James Lafferty won’t be back as Haley and Nathan.

Considering the original series' only constant couple was Nathan and Haley, to me it seems unfathomable to make a show without them. While One Tree Hill started with a story about brothers at its core, as it progressed Lafferty and Lenz played the characters who became the beating heart of the series.

Now, obviously, they could come back. As I said, Chad Michael Murray is reportedly the only one not returning at the moment. However, I find it odd that they weren’t attached to it from the jump, therefore I’m concerned about us getting a One Tree Hill sequel series that doesn’t include Nathan and Haley.

Notably, the OTH re-watch podcast Drama Queens – which was hosted by Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz – switched up the hosting line-up recently as Burton stepped down and Robert Buckley took her place. They did this because they reached the point in the show where Peyton left.

However, months before that, rumors started to float around that Burton and Lenz were feuding, per Glamour . Notably, though, none of that is confirmed, and the three women haven’t addressed it.

It’s hard not to wonder about the “what ifs,” though, including what if this drama is real and it’s going to impact who is cast in this sequel series.

When I think about One Tree Hill, Nathan and Haley are who I think of first and who I care the most about. I want to see where their kids went after the show ended, seeing as Jamie would probably be about 18 and Lydia would be about 13. And I’d love to see how their lives changed as their kids grew and Nathan’s basketball career was put firmly behind him.

Honestly, if they were missing, there would be a big hole in the show, much like there was back in the day when Peyton and Lucas drove off. Sure, they can explain their absence by simply saying they moved out of Tree Hill, and it’d probably be fine. However, I fear that the show could fall flat without them.

Luckily, both actors are very connected to the series. As I mentioned, Lenz co-hosts a rewatch podcast, and Lafferty has participated in multiple charity basketball games that are also One Tree Hill reunions. Plus, if Sophia Bush softened her stand on a reboot , why can’t they? All in all, I know their love for the show is still there, and I hope they are part of the group of actors who are reportedly in “informal conversations” about joining the series.

Overall, while I’m feeling concerned about the involvement of Chad Michael Murray, James Lafferty and Bethany Joy Lenz, I am excited to see what happens with this One Tree Hill spinoff. It’s still early days, so anything truly can happen, and that includes these three being involved. However, at this moment they aren’t, and that’s why I’m feeling iffy about this sequel series.