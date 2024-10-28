As The One Tree Hill Sequel Series Remains In The Works, Sophia Bush Reveals One Change She’d Like To Make To Her Character That I Totally Agree With

Fans of Sophia Bush are thrilled to see the Good Sam star make her way to the 2024 TV schedule on another medical drama, as it was announced she’ll be a major recurring character on Grey’s Anatomy’s 21st season. But let’s be real, there are few things more exciting on the actress’ schedule than the upcoming One Tree Hill sequel , which was confirmed in August to be moving forward with members of the original cast. Details are scarce at this point, but one thing I can say is I fully agree with the change Bush hopes to see in her character.

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton will reprise their roles as BFFs Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer on the One Tree Hill sequel, as well as serve as executive producers alongside Danneel and Jensen Ackles. Danneel was also in talks to return as Rachel Gatina. When we last saw Brooke, she was taking over the fashion world with her line Clothes Over Bros, so of course that would be amongst Bush’s main concerns for how her character has changed. She said on her Drama Queens podcast :

There was a lot of bad fashion in the early aughts, friends. Like, a lot. I do think in some ways it got better as time went on, and then I don't know. There's still stuff I see when we're watching currently, like mid-season 7 where I'm like, ‘Oh, that was a tough outfit.’

It’s true that on watch-backs of One Tree Hill (which you can do on Hulu or Max — two of the best streaming services to subscribe to), some of the outfits might inspire some second-hand embarrassment. However, we all know that fashion is cyclical, and with the teen drama series first premiering in 2003, I wouldn’t necessarily be surprised to see those trends rearing their heads again. We’ve already had Y2K belly chain and the early 2000s thong-baring looks resurface in the celebrity fashion circles.

As for what exactly Brooke Davis is wearing these days, that’s not something Sophia Bush has been able to put too much thought into yet, but she knows one essential item that will be in her character’s closet, as she continued:

I haven’t really thought about Brooke’s fashion. I've thought so much about, you know, for her and for all the rest of us, like, what we're doing in our adulthood, what we're motivated by, how our families are doing. I think because we're in the not-over-the-finish-line phase, I haven't thought about any of, like, the exciting details yet. But, look, I want the power suit. And so I’d really like to see Clothes Over Bros do some suiting, so I can just wear some suits.

Sophia Bush and the other members of One Tree Hill’s cast have had some mixed feelings over the years about reviving the beloved teen drama. Her stance on the matter has obviously softened over time, but not everyone feels that way. Chad Michael Murray does not plan to return, which leaves us with huge concerns about Lucas Scott and the status of him and Peyton, who we last saw together when Murray and Hilarie Burton left after Season 6. We know they were still an item when the actor made a guest appearance on Season 9, but has time not been kind to the couple?

While we wait on more details to come about the sequel, at least we don’t have to wait long to see Sophia Bush on the small screen again. The actress is joining Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Cass Beckman , a Seattle Presbyterian trauma surgeon who is married to Grey Sloan's cardiothoracic surgeon David Beckman. Previews for the episode “Night Moves” show her suggesting one way that Teddy Altman and Owen Hunt might spice up their marriage.

Don’t miss Grey’s Anatomy when it returns to ABC on Thursday, November 7, at 10 p.m. ET and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription .