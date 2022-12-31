Oprah Winfrey, Sherri Shepherd And More Pay Tribute To Barbara Walters After Her Death At 93

Barbara Walters, a revered television journalist who pioneered the way for so many women in journalism, died at age 93. Walters was a big name in the news industry who spent decades in the limelight interviewing some of the biggest names around the world. She was an inspiration to many, so it's no surprise that shortly after the news of her death broke, notable names like Oprah Winfrey, Sherri Shepherd and more paid tribute to her.

Not long after a representative for Barbara Walters confirmed the journalist passed away in her home surrounded by friends and family, celebrities began to share their tributes for the reporter and the legacy she left behind. Oprah Winfrey, a fellow icon and a journalist with many impressive accolades of her own, said on Instagram that a trailblazer like Walters made it possible for the success she's celebrated to this day:

Actress and former co-host on The View Sherri Shepherd also shared that she owed her success to Barbara Walters, but she also had a more personal experience with the late journalist. Shepherd referred to Walters as a "mother lion" who often defended her and fellow co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck, someone that fans know Walters occasionally butted heads with. She also wrote that Walters was a great mentor even when she was tough:

Another one of Barbara Walters' former colleagues on The View, Star Jones, paid tribute to the woman she considered a friend. Jones, who was one of the founding members of The View alongside Walters, Debbie Matenopoulos, Meredith Vieira, and Joy Behar, noted that she owed her friend a lot:

I owe Barbara Walters more than I could ever repay. Rest well sister…mother…friend…colleague…mentor.December 31, 2022 See more

Many notable broadcast journalists also shared their thoughts following the loss of Barbara Walters, such as ABC World News Tonight anchor and 20/20 co-anchor David Muir. The anchor noted some of the strong adjectives the world is using to describe Walters, and he reminded everyone that all of those adjectives are valid:

ABC's Good Morning America host Robin Roberts also paid her respects to Barbara Walters, and she spoke about her kindness. Roberts recalled a time when they both spoke at an event, and how quickly Walters responded when she sent her a gift:

Dan Rather spoke about the impact that Barbara Walters had on the world of journalism, and how she worked hard to gain the standing she had in the industry. Rather put it best perhaps when he mentioned that Walters left the world better after a long and celebrated career.

The world of journalism has lost a pillar of professionalism, courage, and integrity. Barbara Walters was a trailblazer and a true pro. She outworked, out-thought, and out-hustled her competitors. She left the world the better for it. She will be deeply missed. RIPDecember 31, 2022 See more

CNN host and frequent New Year's Eve correspondent Don Lemon shared a more personal tribute to Barbara Walters, perhaps aware that many would speak on her impact and accolades throughout her career. Lemon instead talked about what a joy she was to be around at dinner parties, and that he enjoyed her company:

These are just a few of the many tributes to Barbara Walters on the internet, and one can imagine that the coming days will bring more tributes from her former co-workers, notable celebrities, and maybe even former presidents she's interviewed. The celebration of Walters' life will continue and further acknowledge the massive impact she left not just on journalism but the world at large.

CinemaBlend would like to offer its condolences to the family and friends of Barbara Walters, and we wish them well during this time. Here's hoping there's more celebration of her legacy in the new year, and more people are inspired to do great things after seeing her work.