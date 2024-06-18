Outlander Fans Are Not Happy About Current Droughtlander As We Continue To Wait For New Season 7 Episodes: ‘Such BS’

Outlander fans are a dedicated bunch. The romantic drama has been going strong on Starz for many years now, and while filming on the eighth and final season has begun, we’re still awaiting the end to our current Droughtlander so we can get Season 7 Part 2. While fans now know and suspect some of Claire and Jamie’s upcoming adventures after the midseason finale (which aired way back in August 2023), many are very unhappy about the fact that we’ll be waiting until this fall to pick back up with the Frasers, with several calling the premiere date “such BS” and having more strong words about it.

After having to cut down on the number of episodes in Season 6, the team behind Outlander decided on a super-sized Season 7 , which made viewers very happy. By now, we’re all used to the dreaded Droughtlander (that period when the show goes on hiatus before we can see new episodes), and I’m sure every fan expected there to be a not insignificant one between the two parts of the seventh outing.

However, when the faithful Sassenachs found out that Outlander Season 7 Part 2 wouldn’t be coming along until November 22 on the 2024 TV schedule …well, it would be fair to say that they were less than enthused. The show celebrated “World Outlander Day” on June 1 by revealing the release date and a teaser trailer on Instagram , and many of the replies were not so kind:

Such BS that we’ve had to wait an entire season to see the second half of season 7. Good thing I’ve read all the books a half a dozen times so I know what will happen.

THAT IS TOO FAR AWAY!!!

Thank you! Canceling Starz until November

How is this called “part 2” of Season 7? Just call it Season 8. It’s kind of ridiculous. At this rate, Season 8 won’t premiere until spring of 2026, and then the final half of season 8 won’t air until the fall of 2027 if you’re waiting a year and half between half seasons.

One could literally read all 10 books, supplemental materials, and memorize a map of the colonies in the time it takes for this "second half" of season 7 to come out. 🙄 Good grief, drag it out more why don't ya. And as much as I adore the show, the books are 1,000,000 times better, more immersive, and thrilling.

Wow. It certainly sounds like at least a few viewers would like to try Outlander ’s time travel to see if they could skip right over the summer and get to the end of November to watch that premiere. We don’t know for sure why the wait will be so long. As a few noted amidst the rather irate comments, they could need that much time to edit/add special effects/etc., so that the second half of the season is as perfect as we all want it to be. Or, yes, they could be trying to “drag it out” so that the series as a whole doesn’t end too soon.

Another possibility is that the network and/or producers want to be able to sync up the end of the seventh season and the start of the prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood , which doesn’t actually have an announced premiere just yet. I can see them wanting there to be no more than a few months, at most, between the end of Season 7 and the start of the first spinoff series to help keep fans happy(ish) until the final episodes arrive, but, who knows?

Of course, whenever we see our last shot of Claire, Jamie, Bree, Roger, still young-ish Young Ian and the rest of the Fraser friends, family and enemies, it’ll be sad to end the Outlander era , no matter what. So, as the saying goes, since this is one of the many things in life we can’t control, maybe we should just let it go and revisit Seasons 1-6 with our Netflix subscriptions .