Outlander's Sam Heughan And Other Stars Have ‘Complicated’ Things To Say About Season 6, So Now I Can Barely Wait

While we all know that this extensive Droughtlander has felt like an interminable one, we are truly coming toward the end point, which already has many of us near to bursting with excitement for Outlander Season 6. As we get closer to the show’s March 6 premiere date, we’ve been hearing more and more about the drama and action to come from Claire, Jamie and their many friends and foes, but now that I’ve heard the ‘complicated’ things that stars like Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe are saying about the new episodes, I can really barely wait until Season 6 gets here!

What Are Sam Heughan And Outlander’s Other Stars Saying About Season 6?

Look, after that emotionally devastating Season 5 finale, we realized that whenever Outlander returned it was going to have to go gangbusters to both show Claire dealing with her trauma after being kidnapped and raped, and move our beloved characters ever closer to the American Revolution. But, a new video about the upcoming season, which was posted to the official Twitter feed, has many of the stars saying a wide variety of wild things about Season 6 that are making it even harder for me to wait a few weeks to watch. Take a look, and we can discuss, below!

#Outlander Season 6 is going to be next level. Just take it from our cast. pic.twitter.com/DgOPDbWiJNJanuary 27, 2022 See more

See?! Isn't this exciting?! But also troublesome?! But still very exciting?!?!

I mean, come on, Outlander! Give us desperate sassenachs a break, why dontcha?! In the clip, we saw everyone from original leads Heughan and Balfe to newcomers like Alexander Vlahos (who plays Allan Christie) and Jessica Reynolds (she’s our Malva Christie) talking at length about the new season. And, well, it sounds like it’s going to be pretty crazy right?

In fact, it’s Vlahos who specifically noted that something in Outlander Season 6 is going to involve a “complicated, nuanced, very dark storyline,” and I can’t help but think that it’s going to deal with his character, seeing as how he and his family will become quite a big deal around Fraser’s Ridge. We got our first look at the new characters nearly a year ago, and it was then that Vlahos teased Allan’s “dark history” from the books, so it definitely sounds like Jamie is correct to worry about the new arrivals to the Ridge.

Meanwhile, Heughan and Balfe make it sound like things will start in a tense place for the Frasers, as the family will be “slightly fractured” because of Claire’s attack by Lionel Brown and his men, while still “carrying on as if things are normal.” If you know anything about either pushing down your true feelings or moving on from tragedy before you’re even the tiniest bit ready, you will probably be aware that this combo is unlikely to be a good thing for anyone involved.

And, Balfe has talked recently about how Claire will put “on a very brave face” as she deals with her trauma , which will eventually lead to her not being “in control” as tensions on the Ridge and with the coming war mount, and as she (potentially) begins to doubt Jamie . So, it sounds like Bree is really going to have her work cut out for her when trying to care for her mom in Season 6.

Luckily, even though Jessica Reynolds said that we’re in for more “violence” and “tragedy,” at least she also noted that there will be “a lot of tender moments, too,” and it sounds like we’re sure going to need them. Now, if only there were a safe way for me to just sleep through the next several weeks so I don’t have to feel all of this waiting. The excitement is almost too much!