Outlander's Season 6 Trailer Makes It Sound Like Claire Has Doubts About Jamie And I Can't Take It

Oooooooweeeee! Sassenachs! It’s been a long wait but we now have even further proof that this very extended Droughtlander is nearly over, as the full trailer for Outlander Season 6 has finally dropped! As you might expect, with war around the corner, the trailer is filled with tense moments, but it also makes it sound like Claire is going to have some serious doubts about Jamie coming up, and I literally cannot take it!

It’s been nearly two years since we saw the Outlander Season 5 finale, and with the American Revolution ever closer and Claire still trying to heal after her brutal attack, we already knew that things on Fraser’s Ridge were going to be rough going. But, it sounds like the real trouble will come in the form of whatever makes Claire doubt Jamie. Take a look at the full trailer, above, and we’ll discuss!

Oh. My. GOD. Do not break up Claire and Jamie, Outlander! Do you hear us? Do. NOT. As could be expected, the good folks at our favorite time-travelling romance did an amazing job of starting things off nice and sweet, with Jamie telling Claire, “You helped to pull me back from the darkness,” right before we get clues to much of the trouble to come on Season 6.

With Claire being able to give Jamie a big heads up about the Revolutionary War, and him not really wanting to be on Britain’s side anyway, Jamie has spent the past couple of seasons trying to play both sides of the coming conflict. It has always been difficult and dangerous, but now it will be way worse for him, and we hear him (rightfully) bemoaning the challenges of being “an agent of the crown and an enemy of the king.”

The big news, though, comes with our glimpses of the much-heard-about new arrivals to Fraser’s Ridge, the Christie family. Tom, Malva, and Allan Christie have headed to the Ridge after Jamie called for other Ardsmuir men to settle on his land, but he has a fraught history with Tom because of their time together in prison, and from what we know about the characters in Diana Gabaldon’s novels, they will, indeed, be causing quite the dramatic stir.

After Brianna (who’ll be caring for her mom after the attack) and Roger wonder about what their time will look like if the colonies somehow don’t win the war, and seem to be considering another attempt at heading back to the future (I love that I was able to write that), we hear Claire tearfully and in a surprisingly panicked voice tell Jamie:

I don’t belong here! Brianna, Roger, they don’t belong - here. But yet, here we are. All of us. Because I loved you more than the life that I had!

My guess is that these words are spoken after some major reveals about how the Christie family has wormed its way into not just the workings of Fraser’s Ridge, but into the actual Fraser family. If Outlander has decided to use most of their storylines from the novels, those three caused so many problems (for our leading couple, in particular) that it makes a lot of sense that Claire would’ve heard something that’s made her extremely angry at Jamie, to the point where she might wish she hadn’t left the present day to return to him.

Alright, now that I’ve calmed down a bit, I don’t think that Outlander Season 6 will see Claire leave Jamie (or vice versa), but it’s clear that they’ll at least have some very tense conversations ahead while trying to survive the war and keep their assorted family and friends safe. And, I canna wait to see how it all works out for them.