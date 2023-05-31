Outlander's Sam Heughan Was Asked About Titanic's Famed Romance, And Even Leo's Jack Would Agree With Him

Well, Sassenachs, the time we so look forward to every year is nearly upon us, as we will see the Droughtlander end in just a few days time when Outlander Season 7 finally debuts on June 16. Star Sam Heughan has already been getting fans pumped for the return of the romantic fantasy , but was recently asked about Titanic ’s famed romance, and I think even Jack would agree with his assessment.

What Did Outlander’s Sam Heughan Say About Titanic’s Rose And Jack Romance?

Obviously, Heughan has now long been a part of one of TV’s most beloved romantic pairings. He and his co-star, Caitríona Balfe, have brought viewers some of television’s sexiest romantic moments over nearly a decade in Outlander ’s best episodes , so it makes sense that when he was asked on the Happy Sad Confused podcast recently about whether or not Rose and Jack or Claire and Jamie have the best romance, he’d have an opinion ready to go. And, I do believe that even a frozen Jack would be on board with what he had to say:

Oh, come on. I mean, he dies. And there was blatantly room on the door, right? She just left him.

Well, there you have it! Despite director James Cameron attempting to put the unstoppable Titanic door debate to rest with science , pretty much everyone still has a strong opinion on how Rose survived their ordeal while Jack perished. As anyone who has watched Outlander will know, there basically is no situation where Claire and Jamie aren’t willing to fight tooth and nail for one another’s survival, while also being completely willing to die for the other.

Though Cameron has said that Jack needed to die because his “love is measured by the sacrifice” he makes to see Rose safely afloat, solo, on that door during the Titanic ending , it seems that Jamie’s portrayer is convinced that having their love story cut so short means that Rose was maybe not as in love as she seemed to be.

A lot has happened to Claire and Jamie over six seasons, but I honestly can’t think of a single time where one has willingly left their partner in dire straits, despite the other’s insistence to do so. Sure, Claire did leave Jamie before the Battle of Culloden as he asked, but she was really resistant to it, and ultimately only did it because she didn’t want to potentially die/be imprisoned while pregnant with Brianna, especially after the tragic and traumatic loss of their first child.

I think, just maybe, if Claire and Jamie were ever to be faced with a Titanic door-style situation, they’d both decide to just die together, and that’s terribly sad, but also…awwwww, TRUE LOVE!

We can all see how the couple sticks up for each other when Outlander returns to Starz on June 16.