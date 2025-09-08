I Love That Peacemaker's Season 2 Opening Credits Dance Has A Spoiler That Only Makes Sense After Watching A Few Episodes

Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet caught up with Peacemaker’s Season 2 episodes via HBO Max subscription, so be warned!

The deeper we go into Peacemaker’s second season, the more the story veers in unpredictable directions, while also delivering more than a few theory-sparking scenes. (Such as questioning the alternate universe’s possible Earth-X connections and wondering what’s up with that alien, among others.) The third episode expanded on prior reveals that the now-deceased Alt-Christopher Smith was romantically involved previously with Alt-Harcourt, and that Alt-Rick Flagg Jr. is alive and well. It was kind of a lot, and I’m having a blast watching.

Beyond all the general enjoyment, though, Episode 3 fully paid off on an easter egg-esque spoiler from the opening credits dance number that some fans may not have even realized was relaying new information.

(Image credit: HBO)

Peacemaker's Season 2 Opening Smoothly Reveals Alt-Harcourt's Existence

The first, second and third time I watched the opening sequence, when the Blue Dragon and Captain Triumph dancers emerged with Jennifer Holland, my attention was fully on those suped-up costumes' details. What I didn't pay attention to, however, was that this trio arrived right after Holland and Cena got close and were split apart across the opposite sides of the screen. With Holland obviously wearing different clothes the first time around.

That's a whole-ass sub-plot being laid out quite literally: just when it seems like Peacemaker and Harcourt might have another moment resembling something romantic, she shuts that down, and then Chris makes the nutty choice to put his efforts into connecting with Earth-2's Harcourt.

I'm legitimately shocked by James Gunn & Co. laying out that kind of reveal so clearly in the opening, Dont' get me wrong, I do realize that having Robert Patrick's Auggie revealing himself lifting the Blue Dragon mask was a very direct implication that a different reality was involved, and that the first two episodes laid that part of the story out quite clearly.

Still, I remained blind to the what the dance number was telling us by having different Harcourts involved until after watching Episode 3. Perhaps had Alt-Harcourt's shirt been seen in the final pile-up, that might have tipped me off, but that might be too optimistic.

By all means, I might be alone in that respect, and everyone else might have been more on the ball than me. And to that I say, "Well why didn't you tell me a couple of weeks ago?"

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Episode 3 Also Introduced Michael Rooker's Character First Seen In The Dance Number

While not quite as enigmatic as slyly showing off two different versions of the same character, Peacemaker's second opening credits sequence also showcased a previously mysterious character portrayed by go-to James Gunn actor Michael Rooker, who first teamed up with the filmmaker for his 2009 directorial debut Slither. "Another Rick Up My Sleeve" finally offered up an answer in the form of Red St. Wild, eagle-hunting extraordinaire.

Rooker's character is brought into the mix by A.R.G.U.S. to try and kill Eagly, and "try" is the optimal word, since I don't foresee any mere human being able to take down Peacemaker's true best friend. (Sorry, Vigilante.) More on that in the weeks to come, assumedly.

Peacemaker Season 2 will continue dropping new episodes on HBO Max on Thursdays, so maybe we'll discover even more easter eggs that have been hidden in plain sight.