James Gunn Admitted He Appears In Peacemaker, And An Eagle-Eyed Fan Found Him

Major spoilers for the Peacemaker Season 2 finale, “Full Nelson,” lie ahead.

The finale episode of Peacemaker Season 2 not only changed up the status quo for John Cena’s Christopher Smith in a big way, but it also laid the groundwork for some serious storytelling in the DCU moving forward. The installment also featured a few surprise guest appearances and cameos. Aside from rock bands Nelson and Foxy Shazam (who perform this season’s theme song) popping up, series writer/creator/director James Gunn appeared. Now, an eagle-eyed fan has located Gunn’s sneaky cameo.

As Peacemaker Season 2 has aired as part of the 2025 TV schedule, James Gunn has been heading up DC’s official companion podcast, in which he breaks down each episode with his colleagues. It was during the latest episode of the podcast – which is on YouTube – that Gunn revealed that he, John Economos actor Steve Agee and other crew members appeared in the background scene of the Foxy Shazam concert scene. Gunn said someone could possibly do a “freeze frame” to find him, and X user @boboomf did just that:

james gunn in the background of the boat scene😳 pic.twitter.com/GFdlHvycczOctober 13, 2025

Gunn has been known to occasionally insert himself into his own productions but usually does so in not-so-obvious ways. For instance, he had a small role as Hank in his 2006 film Slither, he played a maskless Sakaaran in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie and even performed the motion-capture dance for Baby Groot in Guardians Vol. 2. As for how his low-key cameo during the latest episode of his DCU-set show came to be, Gunn revealed it was his idea:

I just said, ‘Come on, guys. Let’s all come out.’ And the whole crew came out, a lot of our PAs and everybody went out there. And we all just were dancing around.

The concert scenes were fun enough for me to watch as a viewer, but I can only imagine how electric they must have been to witness in person. I love that it was James Gunn’s idea to have the crew join in and receive cameos during this latest installment. It feels somewhat fitting, especially given that they were filming the final episode of the season at the time. That also may just end up being the final episode of the show entirely.

Gunn recently confirmed that even though he’d never say never, he has no plans for Peacemaker Season 3 at this time. Chris Smith and co. will, however, continue to factor into the DCU continuity, which could mean they’ll appear in upcoming DC TV shows or movies. By the end of the finale, Chris is left in a very interesting position – both figuratively and literally – as he’s forced into the new planet, Salvation, which has been designated as a prison for metahumans. Considering how Lex Luthor is involved in this situation, the upcoming Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, could be a prime place for Chris and his allies to return.

In the meantime, though, fans are left to ponder and theorize about the ramifications of that season finale. What I’m also wondering is whether James Gunn might make cameos in any of the DCU TV shows or movies he directs down the road. Moving forward, I’ll be keeping my eyes peeled in case the filmmaker ends up making another appearance.

