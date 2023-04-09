Pete Davidson Jokes Are Flooding The Internet After Taylor Swift’s Breakup With Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is just about the hottest thing in pop culture right now, so headlines about which surprise songs she’s playing and what celebrities have been spotted at her concerts are to be expected. Swifities, however, were hit with some sad news this weekend, when it was reported the superstar and her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, had broken up after six years . The revelation that the relationship “had just run its course” was shocking to fans, but less surprising were the jokes that started circulating about Pete Davidson being ready for that rebound.

The Saturday Night Live alum’s dating history is a much-talked-about topic, as Pete Davidson has been engaged to Ariana Grande and been connected to women including Kim Kardashian , Emily Ratajkowski, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber and more. It seems every time an A-lister becomes single — including after Gisele Bündchen divorced Tom Brady — the Internet has jokes that Davidson is lurking close by. T-Swift’s breakup is no different, as one fan tweeted :

Pete Davidson heading to Taylor Swift’s house after seeing she’s single: pic.twitter.com/e8Hvsl9VX3April 9, 2023 See more

It’s like people think that Pete Davidson has some kind of pheromone response when a high-profile woman becomes available, and this Twitter user imagined the Meet Cute actor’s reaction to the breaking news:

Pete Davidson seeing Taylor Swift is single pic.twitter.com/D3lwafWJiGApril 9, 2023 See more

Some wondered if anything was being done on a national level to protect Taylor Swift from any unwanted advances, with one person asking :

What's Joe Biden's plan for keeping Pete Davidson away from Taylor Swift?April 8, 2023 See more

Taylor Swift and Pete Davidson’s paths have actually crossed before, as she appeared as Saturday Night Live ’s musical guest several times over the course of his eight-year run. In her latest stint in 2021, Swift teamed up with Davidson to roast the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy in the music video “Three Sad Virgins.” And hey, we all know Davidson’s had some success when it comes to dating women he met on SNL , right?

People don’t seem concerned about how real the possibility is of a hookup between the two, but Pete Davidson’s reputation has definitely led to some hilarious speculation, including this imagery :

Pete Davidson’s sperm when someone becomes single pic.twitter.com/MSxJAX2WJEApril 9, 2023 See more

Swifties are protective of the “Anti-Hero” singer, though, and one was really hoping there won’t be any forthcoming “Taylor’s Versions” about Pete Davidson, with the tweet (edited for punctuation):

Keep Pete Davidson locked up for the next few weeks, I’m so serious.

Another Twitter user noted that Pete Davidson has the perfect opportunity to troll T-Swift’s fans, just by showing up in the city where she’s performing on her Eras Tour. Their idea :

Pete Davidson could honestly do the funniest bit of his life by just showing up and walking around Tampa with no explanation next weekend.

That would be some funny stuff, and who knows, maybe there’s another collaboration between the two in the future? You can check out their SNL skit “Three Sad Virgins” below:

Taylor Swift may be single again, but the same might not be true for Pete Davidson. He’s been pictured several times with his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders , who will also appear in his upcoming Peacock series Bupkis .