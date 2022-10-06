Fans Have All The Pete Davidson Jokes For Gisele Bündchen Now That She’s Reportedly Divorcing Tom Brady

Fans of celebrity couplings are either having a tough time or making all of the popcorn right about now. With speculation running rampant that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen might divorce , this particular subject has become a pretty popular topic of discussion. You can tell it’s not going to go away any time soon, as fans have taken to the internet with a ton of jokes that are ready to pair the potentially on the market Brazilian fashion model with none other than SNL vet and Kim Kardashian ex Pete Davidson.

You can tell that Twitter is all in on this with the wide range of responses that have come out of this hypothetical reshuffle. User “spaceeong” starts things off for us, as they posted a photo of a determined basketball player during a game, with the following message attached:

pete davidson when he hear tom brady divorcing gisele pic.twitter.com/HOXakIwTp9October 6, 2022 See more

It wasn’t too long ago that the SNL name's own break-up made front page news of its own. Pete Davidson's split with Kim Kardashian apparently “tore up” the Meet Cute actor . Having since moved on, Pete Davidson dating jokes are apparently back on the menu -- especially now Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady look like they might be parting ways. And with that sort of action comes jokes about the betting odds:

What's the over/under on how many days before Gisele Bündchen ends up with Pete Davidson ?October 4, 2022 See more

While we don’t exactly have the over/under odds out in the world, the subject of who’ll be Bündchen’s next boyfriend does have some money line data to follow. Betting firm Bovada actually shared a series of candidates that could fit the bill.

Who will Gisele Bundchen’s next boyfriend be? Bradley Cooper +800 Pete Davidson +1000 Brad Pitt +1200 Leonardo Di Caprio +1600 The Iron Sheik +100000

Giving Davidson a run for his money in this field is actor/director Bradley Cooper, who is probably so hard at work on his Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro that I'd feel safe putting money on the former SNL star's odds. Though if you’re into sports betting, another tweet in this deck will make you laugh, as it could help lock in some crucial big game picks for some time:

keep Pete Davidson away from Gisele at all costs unless you wanna see Tom Brady win 3 more consecutive Superbowls out of pure hatred.October 4, 2022 See more

Of course, what meme would be complete without a reference to Homelander and his increasingly unhinged behavior on The Boys? Our next feature presentation casts Tom Brady in the metaphorical role of Antony Starr’s Prime Video menace, and if you look hard enough, you might even see a resemblance:

Tom Brady seeing Gisele on a date with Pete Davidson https://t.co/eQtkNplB76 pic.twitter.com/WkAiZz6Q29October 4, 2022 See more

It’s still early days in the unfolding saga between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Perhaps there’s still hope this power couple will be able to push through their differences, and make it work in the end. Then again, if that’s not the case, Pete Davidson might not be the only person Brady will have to watch out for. If there’s any lesson we should learn from this fan discussion, it’s that any good ecosystem has a competitive hunter to help balance the equation.