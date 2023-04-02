Selena Gomez And Her Sister Were Spotted At The Latest Taylor Swift Eras Show, And They Totally Dressed On Theme

Taylor Swift’s latest tour is fully underway! The pop superstar is taking fans through all of the musical eras spanning that make up her career by way of a stadium tour that is taking her all around the US. It's one of the most in-demand tours ever and is attracting celebrities like Emma Stone, Laura Dern, and HAIM, who have all been seen rocking out at Swift's shows. Most recently, Selena Gomez and her sister were spotted at one of the Eras shows and, like true Swifties, they dressed on theme.

Selena Gomez And Her Sister Showed Out At The Concert

Selena Gomez took her little sister to the Eras show in Arlington, Texas, and they could not have been more cute together. The Only Murders in the Building star fittingly wore a Taylor Swift cardigan, exactly like the one Swift herself wore in the “Cardigan” music video. Her skirt and shoes were also wonderfully on theme, capturing Swift’s folklore era. You can see a video of Gomez moving through the crowd in the following Twitter post:

Selena and her sister are spotted at the show tonight! #TSTheErasTour #ArlingtonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/7L7h7caVeFApril 2, 2023 See more

The actress' little sister went a different route, deciding to emulate the singer/songwriter's Speak Now phase by sporting an adorable purple dress with a high ponytail to match. It's almost the exact dress the Grammy winner wore throughout her stadium tour of that same name back in 2011. Check out video of the two of them having some sisterly bonding time at the concert:

Taylena is alive and well pic.twitter.com/DHLQmBTkPRApril 2, 2023 See more

Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Are Friends In Real Life

The cardigan Selena Gomez wore to the concert may be a gift from Swift herself, as she gave out the sweet fits to her friends after releasing her folklore album. The two starlets have been friends for a really long time, going all the way back to Gomez’s Disney Channel days. They actually met when they were both dating Jonas brothers around the same time. And while both of those relationships didn’t last, their friendship sure did. Swift was there for Gomez throughout the Justin Bieber romance rollercoaster, and Gomez supported Swift during all the Kanye West drama. It's great to know that they're still incredibly close after having shared some adorable BFF moments over the years. They're quite literally friendship goals.

With that bond in mind, it’s no surprise that the Wizards of Waverly Place icon showed up to support her Grammy-winning bestie. Based on photos and videos from social media, the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour is an incredible concert experience, so I’m sure the two sisters had the time of their lives. This is a truly special moment that the two siblings got to share, an I hope they both took plenty of selfies after the show to share.

