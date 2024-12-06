After Pete Davidson Revealed How Low SNL's Starting Salary Is, Kenan Thompson Shared His Thoughts On The Matter
The long-time SNL cast member shares his thoughts on how much rookies get paid.
As Saturday Night Live brings in new hosts and musical guests for Season 50, there’s also a lot of attention on those who got their careers started on the show, because of the landmark season on the 2024 TV schedule. From big cameos on SNL to retrospective articles about all the legendary cast members, it’s been a lot. Included in all that was the reveal of just how much a comedian starting out on the sketch comedy show makes, thanks to Pete Davidson.
Now, after those comments went viral, Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson has shared his thoughts on the amount of money his former co-star said rookies make.
What Pete Davidson Said About SNL’s Starting Salary
Before we get to Thompson’s comments, first, let’s dive into what his fellow comedian said. During an interview with New York Magazine about what he spent his first paycheck on, Pete Davidson shared the incredibly low salary SNL's new cast members make, saying:
Of course, that number is not set. As cast members work on popular SNL sketches and become more successful and famous, they get paid more. However, when they’re starting out, they don’t get much, especially after you subtract their rent from their paycheck, as Jason Sudeikis pointed out in the same video by saying:
Now, after this clip of the cast talking about what they spent their first (and probably small) paycheck on made the rounds, Kenan Thompson has shared his thoughts on the matter.
How Kenan Thompson Responded To Pete Davidson’s Comments
Kenan Thompson has been on SNL for 21 years, and he’s the cast member who has worked on the show the longest. So, he feels like the right person to follow up with on this paycheck situation. When asked by Variety about Davidson’s comments, he wouldn’t give away specific numbers, however, he did say:
You know, that makes perfect sense. When I heard Davidson’s initial comments, I had assumed the point the Kenan & Kel star made as well.
For many, getting on Saturday Night Live is their life goal and a dream come true. They likely aren’t really thinking about how much they’re going to make. Plus, many comedians who are hired, are unknowns in their first season. So, as they gain notoriety and prove themselves on the NBC mainstay, their paychecks likely go up.
I’d guess that if they didn’t get raises, Thompson wouldn’t have stuck around for two decades. I assume he’s getting paid quite well these days, however, that is just a guess.
Overall, while cast members don’t make much in their early days, clearly, it’s worth it. Countless comedians from the show have become uber successful on it and after it, with many SNL performers becoming movie stars and TV staples. So, while they didn’t make that much to start, they’re making plenty now, so there’s no need to worry.
Now, to see the show that kickstarted and elevated the careers of comedians like Davidson and Thompson, you can stream Saturday Night Live on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC or with a Peacock subscription.
