Pete Davidson Shared The Wild Story Behind Finding Out He Bought A Giant Fish Tank Before Going To Rehab: 'It's Hilarious'

Now he's got a hilarious story and a fish tank...

Pete Davidson holding up a mic with his left hand during his Monologue on SNL.
(Image credit: NBC)

We’re all aware of the Staten Island Ferry Pete Davidson bought with Colin Jost. However, he recently revealed another large aquatic purchase he made – a ginormous fish tank for his house. The comedian shared the whole story behind it too, and it’s, as he said, “hilarious.”

Between his 2025 movie, Dog Man, and SNL’s 50th Anniversary slated on the 2025 TV schedule, Pete Davidson has been making the rounds on talk shows. During his stop at Late Night with Seth Meyers, he was asked if he had any pets. In response, he said he’s “allergic to all pets that would bring [him] happiness.” However, he does have a big fish tank that Meyers pointed out was clearly “installed” in his home. To that point, The King of Staten Island star explained the purchase, saying:

So, I’ll explain this. I went to rehab for four months, came back, that was just in the living room. Yeah, I think I made that decision when I wasn’t really paying attention.

Last year, it was reported that Davidson had gone to rehab. Since coming home and getting back to work, he’s been sharing stories about choices he made before that and people who supported him through this time and throughout his career – like Lorne Michaels and John Mulaney.

While that is not a laughing matter, Davidson is a comedian, and he can get a good laugh out of the questionable decisions he made before he went to rehab. It would appear that the fish tank could be a consistent punch line in his life now, as he revealed just how often he has to get it cleaned:

And then when I got home there was a guy cleaning it, and I was like ‘Oh, is this like once every six months you gotta come back?’ And he goes, ‘Oh no, this is two-three times a week for the rest of your life.’ So, there’s this guy Norm who comes over twice a week.

Pete Davidson Returned from Rehab to an Aquarium in His Home, Talks SNL Audition and Dog Man - YouTube Pete Davidson Returned from Rehab to an Aquarium in His Home, Talks SNL Audition and Dog Man - YouTube
As you can see in the video above, the tank is massive, and it makes sense that the Bupkis star has to get it cleaned frequently. To really emphasize that point, he told Seth Meyers:

You can’t tell, this is half of my living room. It’s 150 gallons. It’s hilarious.

Davidson explained that he thinks Norm the tank cleaner also cleans Tracy Morgan’s aquarium as well as his friend’s tank. So, while he may not have realized he had purchased this tank at first, he seems very invested in his fish.

Now, to make matters wilder, the SNL alum explained that the location of his aquarium is not ideal, because his front door can be slammed right into it. Therefore, he has to warn friends to be careful when they come to his house.

Overall, this fish tank sounds like an unintended massive part of the comedian's life, and it’s a story that is very funny in hindsight, as he said. So, as more of Davidson’s movies and shows come out, I hope we get some updates about his fish, because, like him and Norm, I’m invested and need to know more about his latest aquatic endeavor.

