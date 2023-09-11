Pete Davidson’s Mom Shared A Really Touching Post On The Anniversary Of His Dad’s Passing On September 11th

Throughout his career, Pete Davidson has never shied away from being candid about different aspects of his life. That includes his experiences with Crohn’s Disease as well as his mental health struggles. The former Saturday Night Live star, on occasion, has also opened up about his late father. Scott Davidson was a New York City firefighter who was sadly killed while on duty during the September 11 attacks. Today marks the 22nd anniversary of the tragic events that befell the United States. And the comedian’s mom marked the day by sharing a touching post that pays tribute to her late husband.

Pete Davidson’s mother, Amy, has proven to be quite active on social media and occasionally uses her platform to share sweet family mementos. The post she shared on September 11 this year was no different. She took to Instagram to display a number of sweet pictures that feature Scott Davidson, with many of them showing the loving dad spending time with his kids. In her caption, Amy referred to the memories as “the happiest days of my life,” adding that she’d “never forget and always be grateful.” You can see the lovely tribute for yourself down below:

One honestly can’t help but get a little emotional while looking at this series of sweet snapshots. The King of Staten Island star has frequently discussed just how close he is with his family, and these photos definitely exude warmth and comfort. Memories are powerful and, while they can’t truly replace lost loved ones, they can provide comfort. With that in mind, it looks like Amy Davidson isn’t dwelling on sorry today but engulfing herself in pleasant thoughts, which is beautiful to see.

While Pete Davidson has spoken fondly about his father, he’s also discussed how he himself processed his death at the time. The star was only seven when his dad died and, as he’s explained in the past, he didn’t handle it well at the time. Davidson says he had a rough childhood , during which he acted out as a minor. As he put it, he was “a fucking nightmare” due to the situation he was experiencing. Though it seems that with time, he began to adjust.

Given the experience his family had years ago, the Bupkis star seems to have a great deal of respect for the brave men and women who put their lives on the line every day. This year, the comic actually found himself working alongside the New York City Fire Department . After receiving a reckless driving charge earlier this year, the actor arranged to complete his 50 hours of community service with the FDNY.

Pete Davidson has accomplished a lot in the years since he lost his father on September 11. He became a standout on SNL and has since established himself as a legitimate comedian within the entertainment industry. He also has a flourishing career as an actor and continues to land gigs, such as the upcoming dramedy Dumb Money . His mother seems to be quite proud of the work he’s done, and one would think that the same would be true of his late father, whose work and sacrifice will not be forgotten.

We here at CinemaBlend wish the Davidson family and every other family reflecting on the legacies of loved ones on the anniversary of 9/11 comfort during this time.