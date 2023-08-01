Pete Davidson’s Dad Died While Responding To 9/11 Attacks. Now His Son’s Working With The FDNY To Perform His Community Service There After Reckless Driving Charge

Pete Davdison learned in late July the consequences of his wreck back in March, when he lost control of his Mercedes-Benz, slamming into a house in Beverly Hills. The actor, who was charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving , entered into an 18-month diversion program that, along with other things, requires him to complete 50 hours of community service. It turns out he plans to complete those hours at a place that has a strong personal connection to the Davidson family — the New York City Fire Department.

Fans of the comedian are likely aware that his father, Scott Davidson, was killed in the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks in 2001. The tragedy has been the source of some of Pete Davidson’s standup jokes, but he’s also gotten real about the grief and trauma, with those themes playing into the 2020 dramedy The King of Staten Island , as well as his Peacock series Bupkis. His family’s association with the FDNY makes it pretty significant that he has reached an agreement, per the New York Times , to do community service there.

According to a statement from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, lawyer Mike Cavalluzzi indicated that Pete Davidson’s community service “is likely to be completed at” the New York Fire Department, and NYFD spokeswoman Amanda Farinacci said they “would be happy to provide” the actor the opportunity. Farinacci reportedly called the Saturday Night Live alum “the son of a 9/11 hero.”

On March 4 of this year, Pete Davidson was driving his Mercedes-Benz at a high rate of speed when he lost control in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills near Rodeo Drive. He apparently jumped a curb, hit a fire hydrant and then skidded across a lawn before colliding with the house. A 16-year-old girl was in the home during the incident but was uninjured (though “a bit” traumatized, after thinking an earthquake had hit ).

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were also not hurt. It’s unknown how the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts actor lost control of the car, but police did not believe he was under the influence, and he was not arrested. The Bodies Bodies Bodies stars apologized to the homeowner, who reportedly held no ill will against the actors.

In addition to community service, Pete Davidson must also pay restitution, attend 12 hours of traffic school, and visit a hospital and a morgue to learn about the victims of reckless driving. Ahead of the sentencing Davidson checked himself into an in-patient facility for his post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder , which he reportedly does pretty often. It’s unknown if his wreck played a part in his latest rehab stint.