Police Walking Back Report Walking Dead Star Moses J. Moseley's Death Was A Suicide

The investigation into the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley continues and, while police initially seemed to be looking at the possibility of suicide as the cause of death, it seems the evidence may be pointing investigators in a different direction. Moseley died at the age of 30. His body was found January 26, reportedly in his car, which was locked, with a gunshot wound to the head and a gun inside the vehicle.

Although preliminary police reports seemed to indicate Moses J. Moseley might have died by suicide, the actor’s family spoke out, saying they believed he was murdered, as he’d gone missing a few days prior to his body being found. Moseley’s sister, Teerea Kimbro ,said she thinks her brother was kidnapped and eventually killed three days later. Captain Randy Lee of the Stockbridge, Georgia, Police Department, said (per TMZ) that after analyzing the evidence, other causes of death are being investigated. He reported:

During the preliminary investigation, the potential of the death being a suicide was considered while not ruling out any other possibilities. As investigators progressed their investigation and more evidence was processed, reviewed and analyzed, other possibilities have presented themselves including accidental.

It doesn’t sound like police are ready to rule on the actor’s cause of death, but the evidence is leading investigators to look at possibilities other than suicide, including accidental death, the police captain said. Moses J. Moseley’s family told TMZ the authorities are looking at blood spatter evidence, as well as the angle of how the bullet entered Moseley’s skull and his grip on the gun (reported by family to have been “loose”).

Teerea Kimbro’s did not think her brother died by suicide, saying after his body was recovered that he had booked a taping, which was set to take place the Monday before his body was found. Kimbro said her brother wouldn’t have booked a job and not showed up, as he was committed to expanding on his career in the entertainment industry.

On The Walking Dead, the late actor played the role of Mike, one of the zombies held by Danai Gurira’s Michonne ( who has since signed off from the series ) as a pet. The actor would make his debut on AMC’s long-running and heavily streamed horror drama (which is gearing up for its final episodes) in 2012, appearing multiple times through 2015. In addition to his work on the series, the performer also worked on shows like Queen of the South and Watchmen and made uncredited appearances in films like The Internship and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

While the family continues to wait on answers to the actor’s tragic death, the police captain emphasized that the case is open and active, with all possibilities being thoroughly investigated. Our thoughts continue to go out to the family and loved ones of Moses J. Mosely during this difficult time.