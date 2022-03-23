Popular Brazilian Singer Pocah Hospitalized With 'Trapped Farts' After Refusing To Pass Gas In Front Of Boyfriend

A Brazilian Singer is on the mend after she was hospitalized with a case of “trapped farts” after refusing to pass gas in front of her boyfriend. Singer Viviane de Queiroz Pereira, more commonly known by her stage name Pocah, had a message for fans when her refusal to fart resulted in a somewhat embarrassing trip to the emergency room.

Pocah detailed the story in a series of Instagram Stories (which have since expired) and told the harrowing tale of how it all went down. The singer (via New York Post ) recalled waking up at 5:30 a.m. with severe abdominal pain and, as a result, went to the hospital with her boyfriend. The post reportedly featured several pictures of her in the medical facility, as doctors tried to figure out the cause of her discomfort. Eventually, they determined it to be a case of trapped gas.

Apparently, the songstress spent a good deal of time with her boyfriend and, as she reportedly mentioned in her stories, the two weren’t on “farting terms.” She warned against anyone else doing that in the future, as she told her 15.7 million Instagram followers that they don’t want to go through what she experienced:

Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of your guy because what’s really embarrassing is not letting your guy sleep because you’re in discomfort, going to hospital with your guy, and the diagnosis being ‘trapped farts. From now on, I’m letting them rip, guys.

It certainly does seem like it’d be more embarrassing to end up in the hospital with a “fart attack,” so to speak, than to simply pass gas in front of a loved one. After all, the first fart has to happen at some time, right? One would think that now the whole farting thing isn’t a big deal after an early-morning hospital trip. Of course, flatulence can even make some situations a lot better. (I mean, farts enhanced a scene in The Usual Suspects, at least.)

Pocah is just the latest notable person to have an incident like this happen, as 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto had a similar situation occur when she sold fart jars to fans . The reality star mentioned that the gas, in conjunction with some intense pressure, created a medical emergency, one so intense that she feared she was having a heart attack. But when she got to the hospital, it simply turned out to be excess gas. She pivoted to selling fart jar NFTs and, while that doesn’t really seem like an avenue the singer can take after this situation (despite one former Teen Mom star trying to jump on the bandwagon ), perhaps she can find another way to spin the situation to her benefit?