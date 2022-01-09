After Farting In Jars For Cash Led To Medical Emergency, 90 Day Fiancé Star Discusses Her New Business Pivot

Stephanie Matto quickly became one of America’s most notorious 90 Day Fiancé cast members when her medical emergency forced her to stop selling fart jars online. The reality star walked away after $200k in profits from her stinky side business, but it was discovered that she had landed a new gig that could make her just as much money. Now, on the heels of the business pivot, Matto is talking about her new side hustle, in which she’s selling fart jar NFTs.

The latest moneymaking venture from Stephanie Matto comes via collaboration with a digital artist. Together, the two created a series of cutesy and cuddly fart jar animations, which sell for .05 Ethereum, a popular cryptocurrency, or around $186 at the time of this writing. For that amount, a customer will get their own custom animation, as well as access to a Discord in which they can chat with Matto. The 90 Day alum spoke to Insider about the NFT fart jars and her interest in the world of cryptocurrency:

The more and more I worked on it, the more I realized how cool it is learning more about crypto, and just the whole entire concept of NFT is really amazing and cool to me. So I kind of felt like this was the direction I wanted to go in.

Stephanie Matto’s website lists additional perks for supporters, including a 30-minute Zoom call for the person who purchases the most fart-jar NFTs. 15-minute Zoom calls will be offered to the 2nd and 3rd leading purchasers, and all will be welcome to learn more from Matto regarding how to build their own successful business ventures.

There’s a lot of debate about the long-term value of cryptocurrency and NFTs, but Stephanie doesn’t seem too phased about the unknowns when it comes to her new business strategy. She seems to know a thing or two about making something out of nothing. Or here's the way she puts it exactly:

I'm very good at turning shit into gold.

It’s hard to argue with her as she and many other former 90 Day Fiancé stars found success in recent years with OnlyFans accounts . The stars amass a sizable following (which can even include stars like Drake) via the TLC series and then inevitably find additional fame on websites. It's on those sites that users can subscribe for a fee and see private and intimately juicy content from these cast members. It’s a great supplement to the income they receive for the show, which past cast members have claimed is low It’s unknown how much Stephanie Matto gets for her recent involvement in 90 Day: The Single Life, but it's safe to say she’s doing well with her side businesses, provided they’re as successful as she claimed.