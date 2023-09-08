How Prince Harry, Prince William And More Reportedly Marked The First Anniversary Of Queen Elizabeth’s Death

September 8 will forever be a somber day for Britain’s Royal family to be remembered since on the day last year, Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. With the anniversary here, Prince Harry , Prince William and other members of the Royal family honored their late grandmother in different ways (and places) on Friday.

Prince Harry, took some time to pay a private visit to the burial site of Queen Elizabeth II at St. George’s Chapel, which is in Windsor Castle. Per ET , he was among a variety of other Royal family members who also visited the late queen’s grave on the one-year anniversary of her death, but each person did so privately and individually as well. He traveled from his current home in California and made the stop after appearing at the WellChild Awards (also in the UK) on Thursday, where he spoke of his grandmother by saying: “I know she's looking down on all of us tonight.”

Prince Harry was not accompanied by his wife, Meghan Markle, to the burial site, but the couple will apparently reunite in Germany on Saturday for the grand opening ceremony of the Invictus Games. Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex’s older brother, Prince William, was on the other side of England at St. Davids Cathedral in West Wales with his wife, Kate Middleton, for a Friday service honoring Queen Elizabeth II.

The service was described as "an act of reflection for accession day,” and during the event, the Princess of Wales and Prince William approached a picture of the late queen before laying a bouquet before it. They were greeted by tons of locals during their visit, as well. Prince Harry and Prince William paying respect to Queen Elizabeth II in different ways and sides of England comes following reports that things are “tense” between them . Prince Harry is also allegedly estranged from much of the Royal family, but he does have relatives he’s apparently “still the best of friends” with currently.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, with her death certificate recording her cause of death as “old age.” The late monarch’s funeral was then held at Westminster Abbey on September 19, where over a million people lined the London streets to pay their respects. After a committal service at St George's Chapel, the queen was buried next to her husband Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.