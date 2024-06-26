Prison Break And Arrowverse Co-Stars Wentworth Miller And Dominic Purcell Are Reuniting For New TV Show, And The Plot Has Me Stressed

Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller have been linked in many minds ever since Prison Break premiered back in 2005 with the duo playing brothers. They later teamed up again for The CW's Arrowverse as best friends/bad guys on The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow. Now, the pair has landed their new joint project, which is great but also stressful news, considering what the show is going to be about!

The two actors are leads in a new TV project called Snatchback that is currently in development for Universal Television, according to Variety. If ordered to series, Snatchback will follow the journey of a team of highly skilled and privately contracted operatives with the mission of rescuing hostages from all over the world. The plot is inspired by the life of a real-life covert intelligence officer said to be still active in the field today, which certainly sounds like proof of authenticity for the stories! The rescues will involve missions in "some of the most exotic, and equally dangerous locations on the planet."

And if working on Snatchback involves traveling to those locations, I can't blame anybody for wanting to join, even if the plot sounds stressful! Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller went through their share of intensity as Lincoln Burrows and Michael Scofield in the original run of Prison Break as well as the 2017 revival for a fifth season. Miller shared at the time that reconnecting on The Flash motivated them to want to come back to Prison Break, and there were previously rumors that the revival would continue for a sixth season.

Prison Break of course did not get a second revival season, and the Arrowverse is effectively over as of the end of The Flash in 2023. The former on-screen brothers are able to reunite yet again thanks to the new project. Dominic Purcell is also an executive producer for Snatchback. Scott Rosenbaum is attached to the project as a writer, and he brings plenty of TV experience of his own, including work as writer/executive producer on The Shield, Chuck, and Queen of the South, to name just a few.

Neither of the two stars have publicly commented on Snatchback at the time of writing, but executive producer Tish Cyrus-Purcell – who is also married to Dominic Purcell – said in a statement:

We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this team with such talented individuals. Rosenbaum has crafted an emotionally charged and high stakes world where Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller reunite, bringing to the screen the extraordinary heroes of a real-life private hostage recovery team.

While there is no shortage of action-packed crime dramas set for the 2024 TV schedule, Snatchback seems to have found a unique corner of the market with its basis on a real-life private hostage recovery team and missions across the globe. It remains to be seen if the project does score a series order, and where it ends up if so. It sounds like a better fit for a streaming service to me, but it would be fun to get the two stars back together on network TV.

For now, if you want to revisit their first collaboration as stars, you can find all five seasons of Prison Break streaming with a Hulu subscription. You can also find The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow both streaming via Netflix subscription.