Probation Officer Has A New Claim About Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend After Bar Brawl

Last month, things got a little dicey for Hayden Panettiere and her supposed on-again off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson. A huge bar brawl caught on video showed the two at odds with several other patrons after Hickerson had criticized someone for leaving a low tip for a waitress. Now, the 33-year-old frequent fling to the Nashville alum is facing a new claim by his probation officer.

Technically, Brian Hickerson is still under probation because of two domestic violence incidents dating back to 2018, both involving Hayden Panettiere. Per USA Today, Hickerson had pleaded no contest to the charges in 2021 and was subsequently sentenced to 45 days in jail as well as four years of probation afterward. Additionally, he was penalized with 52 domestic violence classes, a $500 restitution fee, and five years of a protective order.

No official charges were reportedly filed against him for the recent bar fight but, apparently, there could be other consequences for him given the rules surrounding the aforementioned probation in effect until 2025. TMZ obtained certain court documents wherein his probation officer noted how he asked for a second round of the fight and that his famous girlfriend had apparently tried to warn him of potential jail time in the video. As a result, the P.O. told the court that the real estate agent is in fact in violation of his probation conditions by inflicting violence on another – whether in defense or not.

Furthermore, the government official recommended to the court that Brian Hickerson should face specific repercussions for his actions. Namely, he would like to see Hayden Panettiere’s beau complete 26 weeks of anger management and 26 weeks of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA).

The situation clearly doesn’t isn’t looking too good. But, at the very least, Hayden Panettiere shared to the press at the time that she was doing “okay” in the wake of the fight, which saw her attempting to pull people off her boyfriend. Panettiere also clarified that she was “refused the opportunity” to give a police statement due to being ushered back into the bar.

Prior to the incident, reports habitually circulated that the Heroes alum had gotten back into a relationship with her ex, as they were spotted out and about together. They have both denied it, presumably because of the protective order, but the disastrous turn of events at the Sunset Marquis’ bar in West Hollywood might suggest otherwise.

Hayden Panettiere, who shares a daughter with ex-fiancé/boxer Wladimir Klitschko, has been on an acting hiatus since 2018. Her last role was in CMT’s Nashville drama series, which was cancelled after six seasons. However, an interesting choice of haircut for the actress in 2019 sparked fan excitement that she was hinting at reviving her Kirby Reed character in the latest Scream that was released this year as part of the 2022 movie schedule. Ultimately, though, there was a just old pic and voice cameo from the star, but nothing entirely new to see.

With this latest news from Brian Hickerson's parole officer, it's more than likely that further developments regarding the bar incident will arrive sooner rather than later.