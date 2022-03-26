More Trouble For Hayden Panettiere, As The Nashville Actress And Her On-Off Boyfriend Got In A Huge Brawl

It’s been awhile since we’ve seen Hayden Panettiere in the headlines for trouble with her on-off boyfriend Brian Hickerson. Unfortunately, that time has come to an end, as they were caught on tape involved in a huge brawl with other patrons outside the Sunset Marquis Hotel's restaurant in West Hollywood. No charges were filed in the fight, and a representative for Panettiere said she is “okay.”

According to TMZ , the argument started at the hotel bar, leading to everyone involved being kicked out. Tensions continued to rise once outside, and while security could be seen trying to handle the situation, a huge fight eventually broke out in the street. Brian Hickerson was fighting a large group, with Hayden Panettiere trying to pull people off of him. At one point, it appeared the actress got kicked in the face, and could be heard yelling, “Brian, jail!” in a possible reminder to Hickerson that he is on probation. In a statement to People , a rep for the Nashville actress said:

While in the restaurant of the Sunset Marquis Brian Hickerson, who happened to be with Hayden, made a comment to an individual about leaving the waitress a poor tip. That same individual along with the group he was with began badgering and shoving Brian at which point security pushed everyone outside. Brian was attacked by the group as was Hayden who in her best effort tried to diffuse the situation. Hayden was refused the opportunity to provide a statement to the police as she was escorted back inside. She is okay.

By the time officers arrived to the scene, everyone had left and no report on the fight was filed, TMZ reported.

According to the statement from the Heroes actress' representative, she “happened to be with” Brian Hickerson, so it doesn’t sound like the couple is officially back together. Despite multiple domestic abuse reports (Brian Hickerson was arrested for domestic battery in February 2020, and for domestic violence in May 2019, both incidents involving Hayden Panettiere), the couple have been spotted together multiple times.

They hung out in July 2021, following his release from jail after serving time on the domestic abuse charges. At the time, the aspiring actor told E! News :

Hayden and I are not back together but are working on a friendship.

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson saw each other again this past September. The former couple arrived and left separately, but within a few minutes of each other. Hickerson denied again that they had reconciled.

Hayden Panettiere has one child, a 7-year-old daughter Kaya, whom she shares with professional boxer and ex-fiance, Wladimir Klitschko . Kaya was living in Ukraine with her father, however, after the Russian invasion; Panetteire confirmed on Instagram that her daughter was safe:

she’s safe and not in Ukraine