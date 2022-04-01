Real Housewives' Jackie Goldschneider Gets Candid About Eating Disorder, And How A Recent Episode Showed Her 'Recovery' Start

Trigger Warning: some details and images below might be triggering to some readers concerning eating disorders.

Since joining the Real Housewives of New Jersey back in 2018, Jackie Goldschneider has been transparent about her lifelong struggles with anorexia. She had acknowledged previously that it was an ongoing battle but also that she was living a relatively full, healthy life. Through the currently airing twelfth season, though, it has come to light that Goldschneider’s issues are actually just as serious in the present day. The reality star has now spoken even more candidly about the situation, and explained how the latest episode in fact showed the start of her true “recovery.”

Initially, the sensitive topic arose a few weeks ago on the show when Jackie Goldschneider’s husband had to point out that their four kids are starting to notice her patterns. So in the March 29 episode, Goldschneider went to therapy to deal with the disorder professionally for the first time, where she admitted that she has a schedule of when she eats and when she has to “fake it.” After her therapist noted that her issues are “full-blown,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum broke down over having “made it seem” like she was fully recovered. On Instagram , Goldschneider continued to open up by sharing that what her disorder boils down to is fear and shame, saying in part:

Tonight’s episode marked the beginning of my recovery from an 18 year-long eating disorder that took over my mind, my body and my life. 18 years of dangerous habits, secretive behaviors and obsessive eating and exercise patterns that I was terrified to let go of, because I wrapped so much of my identity around being thin. I was ashamed of my behavior around food and scared that people wouldn’t understand why or how I could do this to myself. I also didn’t know how to get help, as a middle aged woman with 4 young children.

Jackie Goldschneider added that, in the “darkest days” of her eating disorder, she always hoped to find a role model to emulate her recovery after. As such, she made the decision to show her personal journey on the Real Housewives of New Jersey so that she could serve as someone else's inspiration.

The Bravo star expressed gratitude to the network for allowing her to break her silence “so publicly” and being able to advocate that there is help for “anyone at any stage of life.” Check out her full post on the matter below:

This season of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is certainly delving into very intense issues. Along with Jackie Goldschneider’s personal health struggles, the show has also addressed the heart problems of Dolores Catania’s mother and Jennifer Aydin grappling with her husband’s past infidelity. But, of course, there has been a lot of the usual drama as well, in the form of Teresa Giudice defending her fiancé to the bone – even if it may cost her friendship with Margaret Josephs.

Nevertheless, whatever’s going on in the world of Real Housewives rumors and scandals, the bravery of Jackie Goldschneider in these moments shouldn’t go unnoticed. Not only is she holding herself accountable to the problem (thereby running the risk of getting picked apart yet again on the huge platform), she’s also lighting a path for individuals suffering from similar life-or-death eating disorders.

Keep up with her journey on Real Housewives of New Jersey, airing new episodes on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo as part of the 2022 TV schedule. And as mentioned in the above post, those in need can find resources with the National Eating Disorder Association hotline at (800) 931-2237 or visit www.nationaleatingdisorders.org.