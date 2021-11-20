Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Responds To Claims That Fiancé Louie Ruelas Is Using Her To Be On TV
By Lauren Vanderveen last updated
Honestly, it wouldn't be the first time a new love interest on the Real Housewives has taken some heat.
As was seen on the last season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice has found a new man. His name is Luis “Louie” Ruelas, a businessman who Giudice dated for just over a year before they got engaged last month. However, some fans have made the suggestion that her fiancé is only using her to be on TV. And someone call Jackie Goldschneider, because Giudice has heard the speculative rumors and seems pretty upset.
The theory that he is using the Real Housewives star for screen time is, for the most part, coming from a genuine place of concern. Not only has their relationship been relatively short prior to getting engaged but Teresa Giudice only just got out of her 20-year marriage to Joe Giudice last year. (Which was a mess in and of itself, given how she was implicated in his fraud crimes and they were both sent to prison as a result.) Still, the New Jersey star believes the suggestions about her new fiancé are malicious and unwarranted. She responded to the claims to Entertainment Tonight, saying:
It is, in fact, likely that Louie Ruelas has good intentions with his future wife. He's not exactly going to achieve the higher echelons of fame and fortune by being a storyline on the Bravo network. What's more is that despite casually dating the star for months last year while the Real Housewives of New Jersey was filming, he only had one brief appearance at the end. This will surely change, though, in the upcoming twelfth season, seeing as how close they've really gotten. And his soon-to-be-wifey has a clear warning for his naysayers:
While we all wait to see Teresa Giudice’s new love unfold on the RHONJ – hopefully sans pineapples – her stint on the franchise crossover is already a reality. The first three episodes of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip have already dropped on Peacock, with new episodes streaming every upcoming Thursday on the platform. They should be enough to tide fans over before we get a better look at Giudice's love life.
Freelance writer. Favs: film history, reality TV, astronomy, French fries.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.