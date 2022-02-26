Real Housewives Of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin Speaks Out About Margaret Josephs Revealing Her Husband’s Past Infidelity
Jennifer Aydin breaks down exactly how and why her husband's former cheating came up on the show.
Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey came out swinging with a pretty dramatic revelation in the premiere episode. Margaret Josephs called out Jennifer Aydin’s husband, Bill, for cheating on her in the past, which Aydin surprisingly confirmed to be true. She stated that it was a pharmaceutical rep, not an office manager as was implied, and that it took place almost 10 years ago when she was pregnant with the couple’s youngest son, Christian. Looking back on the moment, the reality star is now speaking more candidly on Josephs’ reasons for exposing her husband’s past infidelity.
For context, Margaret Josephs has been very open and honest with the group about how her relationship with her now-husband started when they were both still married to other people. And Jennifer Aydin would often criticize the dynamic, calling it “taboo.” As a result, Josephs claimed of late on the show that she brought up the infidelity in Aydin’s own marriage only because her co-star wouldn’t fully own up to past comments that she in fact saw as a “double standard.” In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, though, Aydin wanted to clarify the root of their problem, saying:
In other words, Jennifer Aydin’s disconnect wasn’t the actual idea of her co-star being a cheater at one point in time but that she continued to talk about it many years later. Apparently, it triggered the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum when Josephs would get into graphics about her infidelity with castmates. She told the outlet:
Margaret Josephs hinted at Bill Aydin’s affair in the previous RHONJ season, but it wasn’t until recently that she would firmly state it and claim to have a source. Many fans online would react to the moment with sympathy for Jennifer Aydin, given that it wasn’t really a “double standard” for her (as a once-injured party) to feel some kind of way about other cheaters.
Speaking on cheating rumors, true or not, are usually fighting words in the Real Housewives franchise. Jackie Goldschneider came to find out last season amidst her infamous dispute with Teresa Giudice. Nevertheless, Jennifer Aydin evidently has come to some understanding with Margaret Josephs, even if the infidelity reveal wasn’t totally ideal. She shared:
As far as teasers show for the rest of the season, Margaret Josephs apparently gets into other drama with co-star Teresa Giudice concerning the motive behind her new fiancé Louie Ruelas. It’s slated to get super intense, and the formerly incarcerated star has said that it might just affect the longevity of their friendship in the future.
However, we know from past experience that sometimes Bravo can be purposefully misleading with footage, so maybe the ongoing feuds are just for show. (Vanderpump Rules’ Lala Kent has been frank that conflict is financially rewarded by the network.) But if we’ve learned anything about Jennifer Aydin from her short time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey so far, it’s that she usually finds time for the last word. Stay tuned for how it all unfolds on Season 12, which airs new episodes on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST!
