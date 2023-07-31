Real Housewives’ Kenya Moore Shares More Thoughts On Kim Zolciak-Biermann After Suggesting Her Divorce Drama Was Faked

Though Kim Zolciak-Biermann isn’t embroiled in juicy drama on The Real Housewives of Atlanta as much these days, she’s still been making headlines. It was reported in May that she and husband Kroy Biermann were divorcing after 11 years of marriage. Around that same time, sources revealed that the couple was experiencing major financial issues. Kim and Kroy have apparently mended fences, though, as they called off the split earlier this month. In the aftermath, some suggested they faked the drama, and one person who held that view was Kim’s frequent co-star, Kenya Moore. Now, Moore is dropping more thoughts after sharing those initial sentiments.

The 52-year-old Bravo alum shared her thoughts during a RHOA After Show that aired several weeks ago. She said she believed the Biermanns were not getting a divorce and that the split was all part of a ruse to “it’s just a way to separate their assets” or “get out of owing some of their debtors.” At the time, she capped off her thoughts by saying she “just can’t see that being real news.” However, the Sharknado 4 alum provided a different take on the relationship when probed about new divorce details that have come to light.

Newly released police body cam footage revealed that Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann were engaged in a domestic dispute while they were still having marital issues. Kroy accused Kim of having a gambling problem, while she claimed her hubby had a traumatic brain injury. When TMZ caught up with Kenya Moore to ask about her past comments and the videos, she provided somewhat empathetic sentiments:

You know, I wish them well. Divorce is hard, but when people just start being super nasty like that, it’s hard to witness. But I wish them well. They have kids, you know?

Fans of Real Housewives of Atlanta can probably tell you that Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kenya Moore have had their ups and downs. While the comments represent a relatively tempered take on the matter, that doesn’t mean Moore isn’t totally convinced of the divorce’s authenticity. She was further asked whether she believes the footage legitimizes those legal proceedings, and said the following:

I feel like, with her, you never know. I mean, that’s just my honest opinion. With her, you just kind of never know. Kim has lied on me many times.

Fellow RHOA alum NeNe Leakes also weighed in on the divorce and the possibility of it being fraudulent. At the time, she denied the rumors, though she noted that “It makes great TV.” While there’s still uncertainty on that front, the couple’s money issues appear to be very real. Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann apparently owe a lot of cash to the IRS, and the former has even racked up a hefty Target credit card bill . Their purported financial irresponsibility even got them slammed by Bethenny Frankel , of RHONY fame. Fans will likely be keeping their eyes peeled for updates on the Biermanns’ next steps while also pondering the circumstances surrounding their proposed split.