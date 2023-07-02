Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Money Woes Even Extend To Her Target Bill, According To New Court Filing

Real Housewives alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann has experienced a series of personal changes and challenges over the past few months. It was confirmed in May that the reality TV star filed for divorce from her husband, Kroy Biermann , after 11 years of marriage. Subsequently, reports began to surface regarding the couple’s alleged financial issues. While Zolciak-Biermann is reportedly still working through the legal proceedings with her soon-to-be-ex-spouse, she’s been hit with more money woes. Per a new court filing, she has a large Target credit card bill that’s yet to be paid.

A formal complaint was reportedly filed by Target National Bank this past Wednesday. Via court documents that were obtained by Page Six , the Real Housewives of Atlanta star owes $2,482.24 in credit card fees. The filing specifically claims that she “failed, neglected and refused” to make the necessary payments. In the legal documents, it’s noted that the 45-year-old media mogul hasn’t offered up a payment since September 2022. It’s alleged that the sum offered up at that point only amounted to $500.

As of this writing, Kim Zolciak-Biermann has not responded to the claims regarding her account, which was reportedly opened in 2007. Her reps also didn’t offer up any comment when prompted by Page Six. However, it would seem that TD Bank will now have to handle the debt, as the financial institution has apparently taken over the Target credit card account.

This may seem like a solid chunk of change to have to pay up, but it’s honestly a drop in the bucket compared to the tab that the Dancing with the Stars alum and her estranged hubby have run up with the Internal Revenue Service. In May, it was reported that the two collectively owe the IRS $1.1 million, with $15,000 of that allegedly coming from unpaid taxes owed to the state of Georgia. On the whole, the interest and penalties they’ve accrued are said to be from 2013, 2017 and 2018.

These money problems were purportedly the catalyst for the couple’s split. When the divorce paperwork was filed in May, Mrs. Zolciak-Biermann had several stipulations, including a request for spousal support. The media personality – who was once named in co-star NeNe Leakes’ lawsuit against Bravo – also aimed to restore her maiden name. Additionally, she wants primary legal and joint legal custody of the four children she shares with the NFL veteran.

A number of fans across social media have chastised the couple for allowing themselves to fall into such financial issues. One of their most vocal critics, however, is none other than fellow Real Housewives veteran Bethenny Frankel, who blasted them months ago. She called the pair out for “spending like the fucking planes going down.” Frankel capped off her lengthy rant by imploring the two to “pay your fucking bills.”

It’s unclear as to how Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann are planning to handle most of the massive debts that stand before them. What one can assume, though, is that both probably want to clean the slate sooner rather than later. And that includes Zolciak-Biermann’s Target bill.