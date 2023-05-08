Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann Divorce News Drops, Looks Like The Couple Owes The IRS A Bunch Of Moolah

Kim Zolciak is arguably one of the Real Housewives franchise’s most notorious alums, and that’s greatly due to her tendency to say exactly what’s on her mind. The reality TV star finds herself making headlines again this week, but it’s not because of any antics she’s gotten into on the Atlanta spinoff. Reports indicate that Zolciak has formally filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years, former NFL player Kroy Biermann. That’s not all, as it looks like the two are also in trouble with the IRS. It’s said that the soon-to-be former spouses owe the government a significant amount of moolah.

What's Going On With Kim Zolciak's Divorce?

The high-profile split was first reported by TMZ, which managed to obtain legal documents related to the situation. Said papers were reportedly list April 30 as the day on which the two began their separation. In her filing, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star requested that she receive spousal support. Not only that, but she’s also seeking to restore her maiden name, as she’s been going by Zolciak-Biermann. In addition, the star is angling to get primary legal and joint legal custody of their four children.

She and Kroy Biermann tied the knot back in 2011 after meeting in May 2010 while the latter was still a member of the Atlanta Falcons. From their union came Kroy Jr., Kash and twins Kaia and Kane. Kim Zolciak also has two other children from previous relationships. As for why she now wants to part ways with Biermann, she says in the filing that their union is “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Why Are Kim Zolciak And Kroy Biermann In Trouble With The IRS?

It’s unclear as to whether their financial problems played directly into the divorce, but what we do know at the moment is that the issues are pretty substantial. TMZ also broke the news that they’ve accrued unpaid taxes, interest and penalties from 2013, 2017 and 2018. All in all, it’s reported that they owe the Internal Revenue Service about $1.1 million. Amid this sum is $15,000 in unpaid taxes that's reportedly owed to the state of Georgia. As of right now, neither the couple nor their legal representatives have spoken out on the matter.

Former Dancing with the Stars alum Kim Zolciak is no stranger to legal situations. Just last year, she was named in a lawsuit that was filed by Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes. The star had accused Bravo and a number of notable execs of fostering a “racially insensitive” environment. Leakes specifically accused her co-star of making her a “target of systemic racism.” When Zolciak broke her silence, she shot down the claims, calling them “ridiculous.”

In terms of this new predicament, time will tell just how Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann choose to handle their financial burdens in addition to their divorce proceedings. One also has to wonder whether any of this will be featured on RHOA. After all, the franchise did capture the twists and turns of Erika Jayne’s divorce from Tom Girardi as well as their legal troubles. We’ll just have to wait and see how things pan out for Zolciak and her hubby.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo as part of the 2023 TV schedule. You can also stream episodes using a Peacock subscription.